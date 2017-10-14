Amanpreet Singh wins bronze in 50m pistol at ISSF World Cup Final
Singh held his nerve in the tense moments of the elimination round to make it to the top three, finishing with 202.2 points.
This was India’s second medal at the ISSF year-end event, after Heena Sindhu and Jitu Rai had won the gold in the 10-metre air pistol mixed-team event on Tuesday.
Rai, who also qualified for the 50-metre final, was the first to be eliminated, finishing seventh with a low score of 123.2. He had a similarly poor outing in the 10-metre air pistol, where he failed to qualify for the final.
Serbia’s Damir Mikec won the gold with a solid score of 229.3, while Ukraine’s Oleh Omelchuck took silver with 228 points.
Amanpreet endured a up-and-down final, from shooting steady 10s and being in the top three, to falling to fifth and last at one point. Right before the last elimination, he was on the verge of being ruled out but shot a steady 18.8 to make the top three.
In the medal shoot-off, Amanpreet faltered a bit to finish with bronze. While his tally was significantly low compared to the other two in the top three, it was enough to assure him of a medal as he was cheered on by a loud contingent of fans in Delhi.
