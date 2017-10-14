Premier League

After his debut, Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater looks to build momentum against Bournemouth

The England midfielder made his first appearance for the Blues in League Cup win against Everton.

by 
John Sibley/Reuters

Danny Drinkwater can build on his midweek Chelsea debut when Antonio Conte’s side travel to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Drinkwater has endured a frustrating time since joining the Stamford Bridge club in the final moments of the transfer window following a £35 million ($46 million, 40 million euros) move from Leicester. The England international has struggled with a calf problem and was finally given the all clear to make his first appearance for his new club in the midweek League Cup win against Everton.

The midfielder managed 62 minutes before being withdrawn, and while the best he can hope for is a place on the champions’ bench against the Cherries, the 27-year-old is simply relieved to have got his Chelsea career up and running at last.

“I don’t think the last few months could have gone any worse,” Drinkwater told Chelsea TV. “I have been trying to take the positives out of it. My calf feels good now but I was massively frustrated. The waiting game was killing me. It’s been good to watch the team and it has helped me to settle in as well. It has given me a feel for how they actually play. But the sooner I can get more involved now, the better for me.”

Drinkwater’s return to fitness comes as a boost to Chelsea manager Conte, who has seen N’Golo Kante sidelined with a hamstring injury while Tiemoue Bakayoko has also struggled with injuries.

The Blues head to the south coast lifted by last weekend’s victory over Watford that came after Conte’s side had been trailing to the Hornets and were apparently on course for another home defeat.

Batshuayi on the rise 

But instead of being forced to endure a fresh inquest into his side’s failings, Conte was able to reflect on an impressive display of character that was capped by a two-goal match-winning performance from Michy Batshuayi.

The Belgian started against Everton but is expected to return to the bench for the meeting with Eddie Howe’s team –- who will also be Chelsea’s opponents in the quarter-finals of the League Cup. Italian boss Conte, though, has seen enough in the forward’s recent outings to suggest Batshuayi is now ready to shoulder more responsibility.

“Last season was difficult for him but it was also difficult for me,” Conte said. “Now he’s ready to start and come out and during the game and have a good impact. Sometimes if I decide to play with two strikers, maybe I don’t know, but it’s important to know I can count on him,” the manager added.

Like Drinkwater, Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson got a rare opportunity to impress midweek when he scored on his first start in nine months during the 3-1 League Cup defeat of Middlesbrough. Wilson has suffered two serious knee injuries that have stalled his progress in recent seasons and is now anxious to return to Premier League action.

“When you have been injured, you hope for a goal on your return and, thankfully, I got that,” he said. “First and foremost, I am back playing well, getting through games successfully and putting myself in the manager’s mind for selection in the Premier League. It’s about getting back to focusing on the league and, on a personal note, trying to get back into that team.”

Wilson added: “I don’t just want to play in cup matches, I want to work hard and open my Premier League account for the season.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.