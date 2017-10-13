Premier League

After his debut, Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater looks to build momentum against Bournemouth

The England midfielder made his first appearance for the Blues in League Cup win against Everton.

by 
John Sibley/Reuters

Danny Drinkwater can build on his midweek Chelsea debut when Antonio Conte’s side travel to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Drinkwater has endured a frustrating time since joining the Stamford Bridge club in the final moments of the transfer window following a £35 million ($46 million, 40 million euros) move from Leicester. The England international has struggled with a calf problem and was finally given the all clear to make his first appearance for his new club in the midweek League Cup win against Everton.

The midfielder managed 62 minutes before being withdrawn, and while the best he can hope for is a place on the champions’ bench against the Cherries, the 27-year-old is simply relieved to have got his Chelsea career up and running at last.

“I don’t think the last few months could have gone any worse,” Drinkwater told Chelsea TV. “I have been trying to take the positives out of it. My calf feels good now but I was massively frustrated. The waiting game was killing me. It’s been good to watch the team and it has helped me to settle in as well. It has given me a feel for how they actually play. But the sooner I can get more involved now, the better for me.”

Drinkwater’s return to fitness comes as a boost to Chelsea manager Conte, who has seen N’Golo Kante sidelined with a hamstring injury while Tiemoue Bakayoko has also struggled with injuries.

The Blues head to the south coast lifted by last weekend’s victory over Watford that came after Conte’s side had been trailing to the Hornets and were apparently on course for another home defeat.

Batshuayi on the rise 

But instead of being forced to endure a fresh inquest into his side’s failings, Conte was able to reflect on an impressive display of character that was capped by a two-goal match-winning performance from Michy Batshuayi.

The Belgian started against Everton but is expected to return to the bench for the meeting with Eddie Howe’s team –- who will also be Chelsea’s opponents in the quarter-finals of the League Cup. Italian boss Conte, though, has seen enough in the forward’s recent outings to suggest Batshuayi is now ready to shoulder more responsibility.

“Last season was difficult for him but it was also difficult for me,” Conte said. “Now he’s ready to start and come out and during the game and have a good impact. Sometimes if I decide to play with two strikers, maybe I don’t know, but it’s important to know I can count on him,” the manager added.

Like Drinkwater, Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson got a rare opportunity to impress midweek when he scored on his first start in nine months during the 3-1 League Cup defeat of Middlesbrough. Wilson has suffered two serious knee injuries that have stalled his progress in recent seasons and is now anxious to return to Premier League action.

“When you have been injured, you hope for a goal on your return and, thankfully, I got that,” he said. “First and foremost, I am back playing well, getting through games successfully and putting myself in the manager’s mind for selection in the Premier League. It’s about getting back to focusing on the league and, on a personal note, trying to get back into that team.”

Wilson added: “I don’t just want to play in cup matches, I want to work hard and open my Premier League account for the season.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.