Premier League

Injured Harry Kane to miss Tottenham’s high-profile clash against Manchester United

Spurs confirmed that the England forward has been diagnosed with a ‘minor strain to the left hamstring’.

by 
Premier League

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with title rivals Manchester United with a hamstring injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed. The in-form 24-year-old left the field at Wembley holding his upper leg in the 87th minute after scoring twice in last weekend’s 4-1 win against Liverpool.

Spurs confirmed on Twitter that the England forward has been diagnosed with a ‘minor strain to the left hamstring’, and Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference on Friday that Kane will not be involved at Old Trafford.

“We can’t take the risk,” the Argentine said. “The doctor and medical staff made the decision to not take the risk. There is no sense in taking that risk and making the problem bigger.”

Pochettino acknowledged his disappointment at being without the prolific forward but insisted it was “only a small issue”.

“The players are not machines and it is so difficult to cope with international duty and playing every three days,” he added. “It is not a big problem, only a small issue, but he is not going to play (on Saturday). We don’t need to prove ourselves (without Kane). I think last season, in the period he was injured, you can see the stats and the games we played – win and lose with Harry, win and lose without Harry. I’m disappointed because he is our main striker and I think he is one of the best strikers in Europe, in the world, and always you are going to miss your best striker. I am not silly or stupid to talk in a different way.”

