India v New Zealand: After Pune pitch-fixing scandal, security ramped up at Green Park

After the Pune pitch fiasco, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has beefed up security around the 22-yard strip for the third one-day between India and New Zealand on Sunday, reported PTI.
UPCA acting secretary Yudhvir Singh said that the security officials at the Green Park Stadium have been clearly instructed not to allow anyone into the venue without a valid pass. The groundsmen also have been strictly instructed not to discuss the nature of the pitch with anyone.
BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee is overseeing pitch preparations for the crucial game.
“We have to be more careful after the incident in Pune. The police officials have been told that only individuals with valid accreditation can enter the stadium. This practice was already in place but we are extra-cautious now,” said Singh. “The groundsmen too have been instructed that they don’t need to discuss the nature of the pitch with anyone. What’s the need for that anyway,” Singh added.
The extra vigil comes after the suspension of Pune curator Pandurang Salgaoncar, who allegedly agreed to tamper with the pitch ahead of the second one-day in Pune. It has been learnt that Shiv Kumar, the tubewell operator who rose to become the curator at Green Park, has returned to the venue and has been helping in pitch preparation unofficially.
Kumar was shifted to Ghazipur ever since UP Police arrested three bookies for tampering with playing conditions before an IPL game earlier this year. The Green Park will host its first ever one-day under lights on Sunday.