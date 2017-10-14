Bopanna-Cuevas shock top seeds in Vienna, Yuki bows out of Vietnam Open

Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas shocked top seeds Marcelo Melo and Lukas Kubot to storm into the semi-finals of the Erste Bank Open, an ATP 500 event in Vienna.
However, India’s singles challenge ended at the Vietnam Open following defeat of Yuki Bhambri.
In Vienna, the unseeded Indo-Uruguayan pair shrugged off the close first set loss to emerge 6-7(3), 6-4, 10-8 winners over Melo and Kubot, ranked Nos 3 and 4 respectively in the ATP doubles list.
They will now fight it out with Karen Khachanov and Lucas Pouille for a place in the final of the hard court event.
Bopanna has won two titles this season, Chennai Open with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Monte Carlo Masters with Cuevas.
The 37-year-old Indian also has three runners-up finishes this season (Canada, Eastbourne, Dubai) with three different partners.
Meanwhile, at the USD 50,000 Vietnam Open in Ho Chi Minh City, fourth seed Yuki lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-7(2) to eighth seed Australian John Millman to bow out of the tournament.
In the decisive third set, Yuki was down 2-4 after dropping serve in the sixth game but broke immediately.
Eventually, it boiled down to the tie-breaker in which Yuki trailed 2-4 and could not never recover.
With his defeat, India’s challenge has ended in the singles. However, in the doubles, Saketh Myneni and Vijay Sundar Prashanth have reached the semifinals after edging past Alessandro Bega and Stephane Robert 7-6(6), 1-6, 10-4.