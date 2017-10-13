Ranji Trophy round-up: Shreyas Iyer slams ton as Mumbai-TN clash ends in draw, Punjab down Goa

The third round of Ranji Trophy matches across the four groups ended today and here’s a comprehensive round-up of all the action from the final day.

Shreyas Iyer shines again

Talented Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer, with an attacking 138, stole the show on the final day as the team’s Ranji Trophy Group “C” match against Tamil Nadu petered out to a draw at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai.

Iyer’s 11th first-class ton and his 187-run partnership with opener Akhil Herwadkar, who made 132, saw Mumbai make 371/5 before declaring in the second innings after conceding a 76-run lead to the visitors.

Tamil Nadu had posted 450 in reply to Mumbai’s first innings total of 374. The game ended with Mumbai’s declaration. Tamil Nadu got three points while the home side had to settle for one.

Resuming at the overnight 85/1, Iyer continued with his attacking ways and played some delightful shots. He was not afraid to go for the big hits and finished with nine sixers. After dominating the TN bowlers, he was finally run out by K Vignesh.

Having conceded the lead, Mumbai had an uphill task at hand to force the pace and go for a result and Iyer’s splendid ton provided the impetus, but it wasn’t enough. The 22-year-old right-hander reached his ton off 100 balls while Herwadkar proved to be the ideal foil as he rotated the strike efficiently.

Herwadkar took over after the fall of Iyer and reached his century as the home team frustrated Tamil Nadu bowlers. He was dismissed by Rahil Shah for 132 and his innings included 14 fours and three sixers. Later, Surya Kumar Yadav (32) and Siddesh Lad (40) added to the total.

It was a tough day for the Tamil Nadu bowlers with only left-arm spinner Shah and Vignesh finding success. The country’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went wicketless in the 26 overs he bowled, conceding 110 runs.

Tamil Nadu batsman B Indrajith was named player of the match for the knock of 152. Tamil Nadu has seven points from three games while Mumbai has four after two matches.

Mumbai’s next match is against Odisha at Bhubaneshwar from November 1 while Tamil Nadu would meet Odisha at Cuttack from November 9.

Brief scores (Group C):

In Mumbai: Mumbai 374 & 371/5 in 95 overs (Shreyas Iyer 138, Akhil Herwadkar 132) drew with Tamil Nadu 450 (B Indrajith 152, V Yo Mahesh 103*).

Points: TN: 3; Mumbai: 1.

At Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh 584/4 declared in 166 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 302*) vs Odisha 391 in 139.3 overs (Govinda Poddar 111, Subhransu Senapati 91, Bhargav Bhatt 4/77) & 152/7 in 55 overs (Biplad Samantaray 62*, Bhargav Bhatt 4/40).

Points: Andhra Pradesh: 3; Odisha: 1.

Karnataka down Hyderabad in a thriller



Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal (4/91) and off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham (3/92) shared bulk of the spoils as Karnataka beat Hyderabad by 59 runs in an exciting Ranji Trophy group A encounter, in Shimoga.

Chasing a target of 380, Hyderabad were all-out for 320 in 109.4 overs giving Karnataka, their second outright win in as many matches. Karnataka are now on top of group A with 13 points in 2 games.

In the end, it was the 57-run first innings lead that proved to be a clincher for the hosts.

Hyderabad started the day at 92 for 2 but suddenly slumped to 117 for 4 before BP Sandeep (80) and Akash Bhandari (28) built on a partnership of 93 runs for the fifth wicket before Gowtham breached Bhandari’s defence. The other significant partnership was between Sandeep and Ashish Reddy (58 no) as they added 73 for the eighth wicket before Vinay Kumar castled Sandeep.

Reddy raised visions of an improbable victory with five boundaries and three sixes. Sandeep during his patient 205 ball knock had 10 boundaries. However the target proved to be too big in the end for Hyderabad as Gopal had India international Mohammed Siraj caught and bowled to wrap up the match.

Brief scores (Group A) :

In Shimoga: Karnataka 183 & 332 beat Hyderabad 136 & 320 (BP Sandeep 80, Ashish Reddy 58*, Shreyas Gopal 4/91, Krishnappa Gowtham 3/92) by 59 runs.

Points: Karnataka 6; Hyderabad 0.

In Guwahati: Assam 244 & 55 (Anureet Singh 5/28, Deepak Bansal 2/6). Railways 483/7 decl. Railways won by an innings & 184 runs.

Points: Assam 0; Railways 7.

In Lucknow: Maharashtra 312 & 282/7 decl beat Uttar Pradesh 271 & 292 (Rinku Singh 122, Suresh Raina 5; Chirag Khurana 6/131) by 31 runs.

Points: Maharashtra 6; UP 0.

One-sided affair in Ranchi

Amit Mishra bowled 29 overs without much success on his return as Jharkhand thrashed Haryana by 10 wickets to finish with 7 points in a Ranji Trophy group B encounter in Ranchi.

Starting the final day at 141/4 in their second innings, Haryana ended at 296 with Rajat Paliwal scoring 93 and Rohit Pramod Sharma scoring 71. Shahbaz Nadeem again took 6/93.

Jharkhand were left to score 81 for victory and Ishan Kishan blasted 46 off 45 balls with the winners reaching the target in 10.4 overs.

Brief scores (Group B):

In Ranchi: Haryana 208 and 296. Jharkhand 425/9 and 81/0 (Ishan Kishan 46 no). Jharkhand won by 10 wickets.

Points: Jharkhand 7; Haryana 0.

In Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala 335 and 250/4 decl. Rajasthan 243 and (target 343) 211 (Robin Bist 70, Sijomon Joseph 5/84) Kerala won by 131 runs.

Kerala 6; Rajasthan 0.

Punjab record first win of the season

Spin duo of Vinay Choudhary and Raghu Sharma shone with the ball as Punjab beat Goa by an innings and 133 runs to register their first win in this season’s Ranji Trophy in Porvorim on Friday.

Vinay (6/129) and Raghu (7/167) both returned with best match figures in their short first-class career to hand Punjab seven vital points from the Group D encounter.

Both Raghu (3/117) and Vinay (3/57) picked up three wickets apiece in the second innings to bundle out Goa for 256 in their second innings after following on. A 90-run partnership for the last wicket between Darshan Misal (64) and No. 11 Rituraj Singh (51) - who both struck fifties - delayed Punjab’s innings victory but their partnership was not enough to bail Goa out.

Resuming at the overnight score of 67 for 2, the hosts slumped to 122 for eight in 30.2 overs. Amit Yadav added 44 with Misal to push the score beyond 150. Misal and Rituraj’s stand then came at a run-rate of nearly eight. Goa’s innings eventually ended at 256 when left-arm spinner Vinay had Rituraj caught by Jiwanjot Singh - who had hit a double-century in the first innings.