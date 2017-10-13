With Shreyas joining Team India, Rahane and Thakur return to Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad

Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur will play in Mumbai‘s Ranji Trophy clash against Odisha to be played in Bhubaneshwar from Wednesday.
Rahane, who had opted out of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-opener earlier this month, is set to join the team after being part of India’s ODI squad in the ongoing series against New Zealand.
According to reports, the middle-order batsman could play the next two games for Mumbai, with the national team set to begin their three-game T20I series during the period.
His inclusion will bolster the Mumbai squad, which will feel the pinch as their star batsman joins India’s Twenty20 squad. Rahane has yet to get a game in the series so far. His India teammate, Thakur, who too has yet to get a spot in the playing XI, will join Rahane for the state team, having missed the side’s first two encounters while away on national duty.
His partnership with Dhawal Kulkarni in Mumbai’s pace attack will act as fillip to the team that is yet to register an outright win this season.
Mumbai Squad
Aditya Tare (Captain), Surya Kumar Yadav (Vice Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Akhil Herwadkar, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Lad, Abhishek Nayar, Vijay Gohil, Sufiyan Shaikh, Akash Parkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Aditya Dhumal, Tushar Deshpande, Roystan Dias, Jay Bista.