Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth survives Shi Yuqi scare to set up French Open semifinal clash against HS Prannoy

Srikanth came from a game down to beat Shi 8-21, 21-19, 21-9 while Prannoy defeated Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-16, 21-16 in the quarterfinals

by 
Facebook

Kidambi Srikanth once again proved his ability to grind out point when under pressure as the Denmark Open champion bounced back from the first game drubbing to defeat defending champion Shi Yuqi in the quarterfinals of the French Super Series in Paris on Friday.

For the most part of the 61 minute encounter, Srikanth looked tired and struggled to handle Shi’s deceptive drops and down the line smashes. But the 24-year-old flung himself on the floor to just keep the shuttle in play in the second game, played flat rallies and then went for the kill after the gaining the upper hand to win 8-21, 21-19, 21-9 to set up an all-Indian semi-final clash against H S Prannoy.

Earlier, Prannoy had defeated South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-16, 21-16 to reach his second Superseries semifinal of the year.

The All Indian semifinal clash also ensured that India will have a finalist in the men’s singles category for the fifth time this year in 10 Superseries events.

Srikanth has been in the summit clash of all the previous four beginning with the first all-Indian final between him and eventual champion B Sai Praneeth in Singapore Open while Prannoy hasn’t played in a Superseries final so far.

Slow start, dominating finish

However, the possibility of an All-Indian semifinal looked bleak when Srikanth struggled for control in the opening game and even the commentators felt that the five-time Superseries champion felt tired and struggled to move well.

The fast courts also meant that there was very little margin for error while defending and the coaches were constantly telling Srikanth to push the pace and keep the shuttle down. But it was proving to be a struggle for the world number four and to counter that he resorted to playing the flatter rallies to keep pace with Shi.

It still looked all over for the Indian when the Chinese opened up a two point lead at 16-18. But Srikanth won a 38 shot rally in which he flung himself on the court and probably suffered a couple of bruises but came out with a valuable point. He then scored two quick points to take the lead and pocketed the game on the first opportunity to take the match into the decider.

The third game was a cakewalk for Srikanth as Shi probably struggled to come to terms with the loss in the second game and conceded 8-1 lead and never managed to take the fight to his opponent.

Prannoy on song

Earlier, Prannoy needed 47 minutes to see of the challenge of Jeon to avenge his loss in the Canada Open earlier this year.

Prannoy never looked under pressure through out the match and though Jeon managed to put up a better fight in the second game the outcome was never in question.

The 25-year-old hasn’t dropped a game in the tournament so far and that should give him confidence to take on any opponent, including the formidable Srikanth to try and reach his first Superseries final.

The duo hasn’t faced each other since January 2015 and the fast conditions could come in handy for Prannoy on Saturday.

Satwik, Shetty win hearts

But before the singles success, the young Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty suffered a heartbreak against second seeds Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen of Denmark in the quarterfinals.

The Indian duo, who were playing in only their second Superseries quarterfinals, managed to win just five points in the opening game but came back to take the second. It ultimately boiled down to the experience of the Danes who managed to control the rallies better in the business end of the decider to win 21-5, 17-21, 21-17 in 59 minutes.

But even the Danes would not have expected such a fight from the Indian combination after the first game debacle. Satwik and Shetty struggled to control the shuttle in the opener but quickly learnt from their mistakes to play flatter and faster.

While Satwik’s big smashes fetched them points, Shetty was brilliant on the net with his quick hands and anticipation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.