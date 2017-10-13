formula one

Mexican Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo outpaces Lewis Hamilton in second free practice

Ricciardo’s Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen was third ahead of Hamilton’s only remaining title rival four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.

by 
Reuters

Daniel Ricciardo outpaced championship-chasing Lewis Hamilton to top the times in Friday’s second free practice ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The Australian, showing his Red Bull car was competitive in the rarified, thin air conditions, clocked a best lap in one minute and 17.801 seconds to outpace the three-time champion’s Mercedes by one-tenth of a second. Hamilton, who needs a top five finish on Sunday to clinch his fourth drivers’ world title, was outpaced earlier in the morning’s opening free practice session by his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton also overcame a spin in the second session.

“It didn’t really start out great, particularly in the second session with the big spin on my first lap,” said the three-time champion. “That really threw off the session but we got lots of information, the track was feeling better in the second session once the temperature came up.”

Ricciardo admitted that he was expecting the Mercedes team to fight back in qualifying on Saturday.

“It’s always nice to top a session,” said Ricciardo. “It feels good. We’ve been chipping away and made some progress and we can find more time on the long runs and low fuel. But Mercedes are always strong on Saturdays so we have to see what happens. We can improve a few things. I think it will be very close.”

Ricciardo’s Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen was third, before he was halted by an engine failure, ahead of Hamilton’s only remaining title rival four-time champion Sebastian Vettel. The Ferrari driver endured a painful episode during the session when he had to abort a lap and drive back to the pits after feeling a stinging fluid in the seat of his car.

“The car is fine except it was not so good with the extinguisher bursting,” said Vettel. “A screw worked loose and then the pressure forced it all out -– it was not that pleasant for me, but I got a bit of a cool down.”

Grid penalties

His team-mate Kimi Raikkonen was fifth ahead of Bottas, who was sixth, two-time champion Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda and local hero Sergio Perez of Force India. Nico Hulkenberg was ninth for Renault and Esteban Ocon 10th in the second Force India.

On a bright, dry and hot afternoon at the Autodromo Hermando Rodriguez, there were incidents throughout the session. Frenchman Romain Grosjean spun at the final corner in his Haas after only six minutes and the session was briefly red-flagged to clear the debris from his delaminated tyres.

Once the action resumed, Hamilton spun at the exit of Turn 11 and flat-spotted a set of tyres. He drove gingerly back to the pits.

Verstappen topped the times after 20 minutes ahead of a resurgent Alonso before Vettel reported “something burst” in his cockpit.

The circuit continued to catch many drivers out and Carlos Sainz of Renault, Canadian teenager Lance Stroll of Williams and new boy Brendon Hartley of Toro Rosso all experienced spins and recovered. Hamilton then roared back into contention, clocking the first lap inside 1:18 to go top in 1:17.932 shortly before Ricciardo trimmed that time by one-tenth to end the opening day on top. Meanwhile, Alonso and his McLaren Honda team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne will start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid after once again being penalised for taking new power units.

The two-time champion Alonso, who was seventh fastest in Friday’s second session, was given a penalty of 20 grid positions and the Belgian a 35-place penalty. Vandoorne, who took a completely new power unit, was 15th in practice. Frenchman Pierre Gasly was given a five-place grid penalty for a similar infringement in taking a new electronics unit for his Toro Rosso car. Gasly was brought back into the team as replacement for Russian Daniil Kvyat, who has been released by the Red Bull organisation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.