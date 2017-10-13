International Cricket

Stokes’s absence not the only question mark facing Root’s England ahead of Ashes tour

A look at the key questions confronting the Three Lions captain in his quest for glory in Australia.

by 
Ben Stansall/AFP

England fly out to Australia on Saturday with many pundits having already written off their chances of retaining their Ashes before a ball is bowled in the first Test at Brisbane starting on November 23.

Below AFP Sport looks at the key questions confronting England captain Joe Root in his quest for Ashes glory.

Top-order batting

Former captain Alastair Cook and Root are the only mainstays of a frail top order set to be completed by the likes of Mark Stoneman, James Vince and Gary Ballance.

Vince did not feature this home season for England after notching 212 runs at an average of 19 in his seven Tests last year while Ballance would surely have been dropped during the home season had he not been injured. It will be a welcome bonus if either can make useful scores but their recent international records mean opener Cook and Root can expect to shoulder a heavy burden with the bat.

Fast bowling

A fear voiced by former England captain Michael Atherton is that this series could prove “one tour of Australia too many” for James Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker. The swing-friendly conditions that best suit the Lancashire paceman tend to be less common in Australia, although he did enjoy a successful tour during England’s 2010-’11 triumph ‘Down Under’.

James Anderson isn't likely to find the swing-friendly condition he craves Down Under (Image: Reuters)
James Anderson isn't likely to find the swing-friendly condition he craves Down Under (Image: Reuters)

Anderson and Stuart Broad are a proven new-ball duo who, while lacking the raw speed of of their Australia counterparts, are more likely to last a series. The worry for England is that endurance alone could count for little if they fall too far behind too soon.

Ben Stokes

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell is among those who are adamant England cannot win the Ashes without Stokes, who would likely have missed the series opener with a broken finger in any event and who will still be at home when Root’s men depart as he waits to discover if he’ll face criminal charges as a result of his part in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

England great Geoffrey Boycott said the absence of the Durham star would persuade him to go with “Australia on paper”.

Boycott, not given to extravagant praise, summed up Stokes’s importance by saying: “He gives England great balance, he’s probably the third best bat in the team, an extra bowling option as fourth seamer and a brilliant fielder.” Without him, England lose the engine room of a middle order featuring Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali.

It all adds to England’s hope that pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes can impose himself with both bat and ball in a series that regular third seamer Toby Roland-Jones will miss entirely after suffering a stress fracture of the back.

Many pundits are adamant England cannot win the Ashes without Ben Stokes (Image: AFP)
Many pundits are adamant England cannot win the Ashes without Ben Stokes (Image: AFP)

Stokes’s current absence has led to a recall for Steven Finn and it would be something of a fairytale if the Middlesex quick starred in Australia now, having being deemed “unselectable” when a loss of form saw him sent home early from the 2013-’14 tour.

Captaincy

As the late Australia skipper Richie Benaud observed, “captaincy is 90% luck and 10% skill. But don’t try it without that 10%.” Root showed a willingness to attack in the field during the English summer and how he deploys off-spinner Ali in his first overseas tour as captain will be interesting to see.

But much of Benaud’s “90%” concerns the good form of other players, without which even the greatest tactical genius can be left floundering.

Root might do well to follow the example of Yorkshire and England predecessor Len Hutton, an all-time great batsman and a far shrewder captain than he let on.

When it was suggested to Hutton following England’s arrival in 1954 that he was in charge of the worst England team to visit Australia, he replied: “Yes, it’s a young side; we’ve just come here to learn from you blokes and do our level best.” England won the 1954-’55 Ashes 3-1.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.