International Cricket

‘I think that’s a bit extreme’: Joe Root plays down Warner’s ‘war’ talks ahead of Ashes

The Australia vice captain had remarked that he tries to work out how he can dislike the opposition.

by 
Reuters

England captain Joe Root said Friday that it was “extreme” of Australia adversary David Warner to compare the upcoming Ashes series to “war”. Opening batsman Warner received widespread criticism in England when, asked in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation earlier this month what the Ashes meant to him, he replied: “The history, the pride that is at stake. As soon as you step on that line it’s war.”

He added: “You try and get into a battle as quick as you can. I try and look in the opposition’s eye and work out how can I dislike this player, how can I get on top of him. You’ve got to find that spark in yourself to really take it to the opposition. You have to delve and dig deep into yourself to get some sort of hatred about them.”

Root, asked what he made of Warner’s remarks, told reporters at Lord’s on Friday: “I wouldn’t say that’s exactly how I go about it. It’s a competitive sport, everyone goes out there desperate to do well, desperate to win, I would never refer to it as war, I think that’s a bit extreme.”

Warner was banned by Australia for part of their 2013 tour of England after punching Root in a Birmingham bar and during the return 2013-’14 campaign in Australia – which saw England lose the Ashes 5-0 – he suggested some of the tourists’ batsmen had “scared eyes” during the first Test in Brisbane.

“You know what you get with David,” said Root. “What you see is what you get. He’s passionate, he wants to do well for his country and it’s going to be a very entertaining series.”

Boycott warns of ‘rough time’

Warner has since appeared to row back from his comments and England great Geoffrey Boycott was among those who believe he had over-stepped the mark. “I thought it was an unfortunate remark. Cricket is hard and competitive and played with emotion, but I hope it’s not war,” Boycott told reporters on Friday. “Unfortunately, he is among some Australians who can’t or won’t see it like that,” the BT Sport pundit added. “They see beating England as the most important thing in their sporting calendar.”

Boycott, a veteran of several Ashes campaigns in a Test career spanning three decades, warned an England side captained by fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root to expect plenty more verbal abuse before the series was done. “Some of the Australian players, some of the Australian public and many of the Australian media will give our side a rough time,” he said.

“Our players will have to stand up to it,” added Boycott, a veteran of several Ashes campaigns spanning three decades. “Every team who has been there has had to, me included. You don’t have to like it, or accept it but it will be like that.”

Ashes-holders England fly out to Australia on Saturday, with the first of a five-Test series starting in Brisbane on November 23.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.