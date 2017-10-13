India women thrash Singapore 10-0 in Asia Cup opener

Indian got off to a roaring start at the Asia Cup 2017 with a dominating 10-0 victory over Singapore at Kakamigahara in Japan on Saturday. Navneet Kaur (3rd & 41st minutes), Rani Rampal (15th & 18th) and Navjot Kaur (30th & 50th) scored twice, while Lalremsiami (18th), Deep Grace Ekka (25th), Gurjit Kaur (41st) and Sonika (45th) registered a goal each.
The Indians constantly bombarded Singapore’s circle. The effort worked as the team won back-to-back penalty corners in the first quarter. Though the first penalty corner was saved by Singapore goalkeeper Felissa Lai, it hardly dented India’s spirit as the match progressed. It was Navneet and Rani’s goals in the 3rd and 15th minute that gave India a 2-0 lead in the first quarter.
India continued to dominate in the second quarter as well, adding four more goals to go into the half-time break with an imposing 6-0 lead. Grace and Gurjit brought up India’s sixth and seventh goals through penalty corners. The latter’s effort was a sight to behold, finding the net with a ferocious strike.
India stayed resolute as they continued to put pressure on Singapore’s defense, pumping two more goals in the third quarter through Navneet and Sonika. The final 15 minutes saw India win back-to-back penalty corners but Singapore defense restored parity. However, a quick-thinking Navjot scored a field goal in the 50th minute to earn her team a 10-0 lead. Earlier in the day, China beat Malaysia 5-4 in a closely fought encounter.
Brief scores:
- India 10 (Navneet Kaur x 2, Rani Rampal x 2, Navjot Kaur x 2, Lalremsiami, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Sonika) beat Singapore 0