New Zealand in India

I have improved my pace without losing swing, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The 27-year-old said that he has ‘grown’ over the last years.

by 
Deepak Malik/BCCI/SPORTZPICS

In-form India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar says not losing the ability to swing the ball despite adding extra pace to his armoury has made him a much better bowler than what he was two years ago. Kumar, along with Jasprit Bumrah, has formed a potent new ball combination in limited-overs cricket for India.

The duo are deadly in the death overs, mixing up perfectly placed yorkers with slow deliveries. And their evolution has not gone unnoticed with skipper Virat Kohli heaping praise on them after India’s series-levelling win against New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday.

However, maintaining the balance between swing and pace was not easy for Kumar, who suddenly lost his natural ability to move the ball after adding extra pace. Now, he seems to have got his mojo back, courtesy of India bowling coach Bharat Arun. “He is somebody who manages bowlers really well. At this level you don’t want to get too much into the technique. He sometimes pinpoints certain things which can really improve your bowling. For example, I increased my pace but I lost my swing. I did not know how to go about it. So he shared some fine points that helped me get my swing back. His role in the team is invaluable,” said Kumar ahead of the series decider against New Zealand in Kanpur on Sunday.

‘I have grown over the past couple of years’

Bhuvneshwar has not just worked on his bowling over the past two seasons but also on batting, which has made him a handy player in the lower-order. “As a player I feel I have grown in the past couple of years. I have improved my pace without losing swing. That is something I am really happy about. I have improved a bit with my batting as well,” he said.

Talking about the three-ODI series, which is currently tied 1-1, Kumar said it will be another pressure game after the second ODI in Pune, considering the team has not been pushed to the limit like in a long time. If India win tomorrow, it will be their seventh series victory in a row. “We have not been challenged like this in a while and it is a short series. So there was pressure in the last game that we could lose the series. But, the way we came back shows the character of the team. The match is also about handling pressure. We will try to play like we played the last game,” said the pacer.

Familiarity factor a ‘positive and a negative’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for Sunrisers Hyderabad | Shaun Roy/IPL/SPORTZPICS
Kumar further said that playing against familiar foes like New Zealand can work both ways. Most of the top Kiwi players feature in the Indian Premier League including captain Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, who have been Kumar’s teammates at Sunrisers Hyderabad. “Last series I played against New Zealand the planning was easy, it is the same for them also. Knowing them well and vice versa makes planning tougher. So it is a positive as well as a negative,” he insisted.

When asked about his views on WADA threat on derecognising National Anti-Doping Agency if Board of Control for Cricket in India refuses to come under its purview, Kumar was tight-lipped on the matter. “We have no say in the matter. It is up to the ICC and BCCI to decide. We will follow their instructions.”

