New Zealand in India

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Momentum the key as hosts eye seventh straight series win

The Kiwis’ top order has failed to fire, leaving their thin middle-order exposed.

by 
IANS

India aim to play with the same grit and gumption they displayed in the second match in Pune when they square off against New Zealand in the series-decider at Kanpur on Sunday. Faced with tremendous pressure after a long time following their loss in the first One-day International, the Indian players showed a lot of character as they put up a near flawless performance to level the series 1-1.

Captain Virat Kohli and his team thrive on challenges and they will back themselves to win their seventh ODI series in a row when they take the field at the Green Park Stadium, which will be hosting its first ever 50-over game under lights. “We look forward to challenges. We spoke about bouncing back, and we have bounced back here (in Pune). We would look to play a similar sort of game in Kanpur as well,” Kohli said after the six-wicket win over the Kiwis in the second ODI.

Both teams arrived on Thursday, giving themselves enough time to get used to the cooler conditions in the north. The Indian team executed its plans perfectly in Pune, especially on the bowling front with in-form pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah doing the job early in the innings and following it up well in the death overs.

The spinners bounced back well after an off-day in Mumbai. Yuzvendra Chahal, who failed to pick up a wicket in the first game, struck twice while Axar Patel, replacing Kuldeep Yadav, castled the stumps of the in-form Tom Latham. Part-timer Kedar Jadhav bowled eight overs, conceding just 31 runs. Kohli may not want to tinker with a winning combination, and it remains to be seen whether Yadav gets a chance to play in front of his home crowd.

On the batting front, a big positive for India in Pune was Dinesh Karthik delivering at no 4 with an unbeaten 64. The team management has tried as many as 11 players at the number four spot since the 2015 World Cup and Karthik certainly did enough to stake his claim in that position going forward. He had batted at number five in the series opener but has stated that four is his preferred spot.

New Zealand’s batting woes

Image credit: IANS
Image credit: IANS

Shikhar Dhawan getting a fifty plus score after six innings was also good news for India. The stylish southpaw struck the ball beautifully and would be hoping to give his team another good start in the must-win game tomorrow. However, his opening partner Rohit Sharma is due for a big score after making just 7 and 20 so far. Just like the home team, the Black Caps would look to get back to winning ways as they remain within touching distance of winning a rare series in India.

The visitors will have to come up with a much better batting effort than what they managed in the previous game. Ross Taylor and Latham had bailed them out in Mumbai with a match-winning 200-run stand after New Zealand had lost their top three for 80 runs. The top three did not do much either in Pune but with Taylor and Latham also not firing on that occasion, they ended up with a below par score of 230.

There can’t be a better time for captain Kane Willamson to lead from the front after a couple of failures. With the batting letting the team down, the potent bowling line-up comprising Trent Boult and Tim Southee did not have enough runs to defend.

Three hundred has not been crossed in the series so far but that could well be the case at batting friendly conditions at Kanpur. South Africa had posted 303 in the last ODI that was played at Green Park and India fell short by five runs. India also lost the T20 International played against England here in January this year.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.