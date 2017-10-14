Fifa Under-17 World Cup final live: Spain lead England 2-1 at half-time
Abel Ruiz and Rhian Brewster will be the key men for the teams.
Half-time and it’s 2-1 to Spain! The first half has been one worthy of a World Cup final as the Under-17 European champions got off to a flying start with two goals from their number 10 Sergio Gomez but Rhian Brewster has pulled one back for England. Fantastic finishing from Gomez as Steve Cooper has some changes to make at half-time.
44: Game on! Steven Sessegnon puts in a delightful ball as all Brewster has to do is get his foot on the end of it. Brewster now has eight goals in the tournament and is now two ahead of Mali’s Lassana N’Diaye and Spain’s Abel Ruiz.
43: Off the post! Callum Hudson-Odoi and England are denied by the frame of the goal as the Chelsea winger cuts in from the left as his shot hits the right side of the goalpost and goes out of play.
31: Oh what a goal! Ruiz plays it to Cesar Gelabert, who turns and twists in the box before crossing it to Sergio Gomez. The Barcelona forward takes a touch before firing it into the far corner of Curtis Anderson’s net.
30: Water break and it’s a chance for Steve Cooper to ram his point home to the English team. Meanwhile the home crowd breaks into an arbitrary chant of “Mohun Bagan, Mohun Bagan!”
England have looked hurried here and Spain are suffocating them with their pressing tactics. The Iberians could have got themselves a handy two-goal lead but Mo’ Moukhliss could regret his miss later.
Read our preview of the final here.
21: Mohamed Moukhliss through on goal and could have made it 2-0 to Spain! The Real Madrid midfielder though, has a heavy touch and Curtis Anderson and England breathe a sigh of relief!
10: After a lightning-fast start by England, it’s Spain who have the early breakthrough as Juan Miranda’s cross is converted by Barcelona team-mate Sergio Gomez. 1-0 to Spain and England are under early pressure here.
1: England almost take an early lead as Rhian Brewster feeds it to Morgan Gibbs-White but Alvaro Fernandez pulls off a superb one-handed save to keep his team from conceding early.
La Rojita are unchanged as well as Abel Ruiz is a goal behind Brewster. Personal glory will be far off from the Barcelona forward’s mind as he seeks to put Spain in the lead early. Cesar Gelabert will be supporting Ruiz up front.
England are unchanged for the final. Rhian Brewster, with seven goals to his name starts again as he looks to add to his tally. Manchester City starlet, Phil Foden, will be the guy to watch out for in the Young Lions’ midfield. His teammate and captain, Joel Latibeaudiere, will hope to be the rock at the back for Steve Cooper’s men.
Welcome to the final of the Fifa Under-17 World Cup, England versus Spain from the Yuva Bharati Krirangan.
Two highly skilled teams will face off in Kolkata today and we will have a new champion, irrespective of the victor. This is your correspondent Arka Bhattacharya from the Salt Lake Stadium and I will be taking you through to the end of the night.