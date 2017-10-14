Badminton

French Open: Srikanth beats Prannoy to enter 5th Superseries final of 2017, Sindhu crashes out

The new world No 4 came back from a game down to beat his compatriot 14-21, 21-19, 21-18 in a tight semi-final.

by 
BADMINTON-INA | GOH CHAI HIN / AFP

New world No 4 Kidambi Srikanth entered a remarkable fifth Superseries final in this calendar year after beating compatriot HS Prannoy in three games in the semi-finals of the French Open. The 24-year-old now has a chance to win his fourth Superseries title of the year and second successive one on Sunday.

Srikanth did not start the match well as Prannoy took a 7-3 lead to begin the first game. The Guntur lad fought back briefly to take a 10-8 lead before Prannoy launched a fightback to take the first game easily 21-14.

The second game was a tight affair with both players going neck and neck. Prannoy had a 19-17 lead towards the end and was only two points away from clinching the match. However, Srikanth fought back to win four straight points to take the game 21-19 and force a decider.

The third game was again en extremely tense affair with the score being 10-10 at the halfway point. Prannoy won three straight points to open up a slender lead, which he kept till 18-16, again giving the impression that he was going to run away with the game. However, Srikanth ensured an encore as he won five straight points to take the match 14-21, 21-19, 21-18 in one hour and two minutes.

In the final, Srikanth will face the winner of the second semi-final between Denmark’s Anders Antonsen and Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

Sindhu has an off day

In the women’s singles draw, world No 2 PV Sindhu lost her semi-final match in straight games to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. The fifth-ranked Japanese beat Sindhu 21-14, 21-9 to set up a summit clash against world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying, who defeated China’s He Bingjao in three games in the other semi-final.

Sindhu and Yamaguchi went neck-and-neck to begin the match until the score was tied 14-14 in the first game. From here, Yamaguchi unleashed a flurry of smashes to which Sindhu had no response, as the Japanese won seven straight points to take the first game 21-14.

It was more of the same to begin the second game, as Yamaguchi extended her run to 13 straight points before Sindhu could get one back for herself. At 11-2 to the Japanese in the interval of the second game, it looked unlikely that Sindhu would mount a comeback from that point. Yamaguchi eventually won the second game 21-9 and moved on to her second final in two weeks.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.