Pro Kabaddi League

Pardeep Narwal steers Patna Pirates to their third straight PKL title

The 20-year-old amassed 19 raid points to help his side defeat Gujarat Fortunegiants 55-38.

Patna Pirates romped to their third straight triumph in the Pro Kabbadi League, outclassing debutants Gujarat FortuneGiants 55-38 in the final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. After a close first half, Pardeep Narwal and Pirates stepped up the pace to register a commanding victory.

Narwal was once again in top form. He amassed 19 raid points and capped a memorable season by guiding his team to a hat-trick of titles. The Pirates, who have recorded phenomenal numbers with their raids, constantly put pressure on the FortuneGiants. Here, they won 32 raid points.

Monu Goyat began the night with a stellar raid to pick up the first points for Patna. FortuneGiants bounced back almost immediately and kept pace with the Pirates and trailed 18-21 at the end of the first half. The second half was in contrast to the first as the formidable Pirates, riding on Narwal’s brilliance, broke down the resolute Fortunegiants’ defence and pulled away, inflicting an all-out in the 23rd minute to open a six-point lead at 27-21.

Yet again, there was an immediate response from Fortunegiants as they scored three successive points in the next three minutes to trail 25-29. Vijay scored off a crucial do-or-die raid in the 30th minute as the Pirates led 30-26 and got Narwal back on the mat. Narwal then came up with a super raid as Pirates inflicted another all-out in the 32nd minute to open up a sizeable lead at 38-26. The Patna-based side were in cruise control from there and didn’t allow their opponents a sniff.

Sachin was the top scorer for the Gujarat team with 11 points but his efforts were overshadowed by Narwal’s brilliance. Monu Goyat scored nine points whereas Jaideep chipped in with five tackle points. It was a disappointing night for Fortunegiants as their famed defence failed miserably on a night when it mattered the most. They managed to pick up just five tackle points and failed to contain Narwal and Goyat. Narwal ended the season as highest raid point scorer with 369 and also took the Most Valuable Player award.

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.