India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, live updates: Dhawan falls early but Rohit looks solid
It’s the decider in Kanpur with the series level 1-1. Updates to the blog will auto-refresh.
Over 6.1: India 29-1 (Rohit Sharma 13)
WICKET! New Zealand’s bowlers have a happy wicket-taking knack. The good length ball bounced a little more than expected and the man at mid-off takes an easy catch.
S Dhawan c Williamson b Southee 14 (20b 3x4 0x6)
Over 6: India 29-0 (Rohit Sharma 13, Shikhar Dhawan 14)
Wonderful use of the feet by Dhawan to drive one through the covers. India have been kept in check by some good swing bowling by the Kiwis but the visitors have been let down by the boundary balls they have bowled in almost every over. 24 dots, 7 ones, 5 fours.
Over 5: India 22-0 (Rohit Sharma 7, Shikhar Dhawan 9)
Five overs gone and India’s openers are still there in middle. That usually means bad news for the opposition.
Over 4: India 17-0 (Rohit Sharma 7, Shikhar Dhawan 9)
Boundary off the last ball made it a decent over for India – five runs off it but on the whole, NZ have bowled well. There is good carry in the wicket for now.
Over 3: India 12-0 (Rohit Sharma 6, Shikhar Dhawan 5)
Steady over by Southee – just one run off it. Pulls things back a little for NZ.
Over 2: India 11-0 (Rohit Sharma 5, Shikhar Dhawan 5)
Boult into the attack and he has regularly got the better of India’s openers. But Dhawan showed that he isn’t going to be holding back with a wonderful shot to the backward point boundary. It was close to the off-stump but Dhawan was simply superb.
Over 1: India 7-0 (Rohit Sharma 5, Shikhar Dhawan 1)
Southee getting some away movement but his line is a bit off. The outfield seems to be pretty quick so the batsmen will get good value for their shots. The fifth ball of the over was pretty wide and Rohit freed his arms and hit it over the infield.
Pitch and past record
01:15 pm: Three hundred has not been crossed in the series so far but that could well be the case at batting friendly conditions at Kanpur. South Africa had posted 303 in the last ODI that was played at Green Park and India fell short by five runs. India also lost the T20 International played against England here in January this year. There is a hint of green at Green Park, and that could be a factor with Trent Boult and Tim Southee early on – a repeat of Wankhede? The average first innings score here is 270 and one feels India would need much more than that if the conditions are expected to get better in the evening with dew.
Looking ahead to the decider
01:10 pm: Captain Virat Kohli and his team thrive on challenges and they will back themselves to win their seventh ODI series in a row when they take the field at the Green Park Stadium, which will be hosting its first ever 50-over game under lights. “We look forward to challenges. We spoke about bouncing back, and we have bounced back here (in Pune). We would look to play a similar sort of game in Kanpur as well,” Kohli said after the six-wicket win over the Kiwis in the second ODI.
A big positive for India in Pune was Dinesh Karthik delivering at no 4 with an unbeaten 64. The team management has tried as many as 11 players at the number four spot since the 2015 World Cup and Karthik certainly did enough to stake his claim in that position going forward. He had batted at number five in the series opener but has stated that four is his preferred spot.
TOSS
01:00 pm: Kane Williamson calls tails, and calls right. India will bat first in the decider because Williamson thinks dew is going to be a factor. Kohli agrees, says would have bowled first too but is keen to put up runs on the board in the first half. Both teams unchanged.
12:55 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third and final ODI in the series between India and New Zealand. It’s decider time!