Premier League

Sead Kolasinac yet another example of Arsene Wenger discovering unheralded talent

The Bosnian left wing-back attracted few headlines during his arrival on a free transfer from Schalke 04 but had made an impact for Arsenal.

by 
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

Arsene Wenger first made his name as Arsenal manager by discovering players that few rivals had spotted and signing them at bargain prices.

Victory in his 800th league game in charge, 2-1 against Swansea City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, came thanks to another player who attracted few headlines when he arrived at the north London club.

Sead Kolasinac, the Bosnian left wing-back, is unlikely to make the same sort of impact at Arsenal as Patrick Vieira or Thierry Henry, but his pre-season arrival on a free transfer from Schalke 04 proves Wenger can still spot unheralded talent.

Saturday saw Kolasinac scored his third goal for the Gunners, and first in the Premier League, to cancel out a first-half opener by Swansea’s Sam Clucas. Kolasinac then set up the winner for Aaron Ramsey.

“Since he has arrived he has convinced everyone that he is a good signing,” Wenger said. “And when you see the quality of his performance today, you can see there are still some good deals to make out here.

“Kolasinac was decisive today because he scored and made an assist. He has the natural qualities that suit his position as a wing-back, first that as a defender he is more offensive. And secondly because he has the body power in his game that you absolutely need in the Premier League.”

Wenger might have added that the Bosnian also has the willingness to play on despite injury that supporters appreciate. Although he finally came off the field 12 minutes from time, he did so reluctantly.

“He had a hip injury before but came back today,” Wenger said. “We hope to get him fit for next Sunday against Manchester City.

“He wanted to play on but it came back a bit too much and I thought there was no need to take a gamble,” the veteran French manager added.

Wenger’s first league game in charge in 1996 finished with the same raw scoreline albeit against a different opponent – “away to Blackburn, 2-1 for Arsenal,” he recalled.

“When you play 800 times, you have some deja vus.”

Many away teams turn up at the Emirates intent solely on defending but Wenger, as he has often done, found a way to win the tactical battle and the game.

“At half time I was a little worried and I knew that Swansea had conceded only one away goal,” he said.

“It was important to play quicker, sharper, with more penetration, which we did in the second half.”

Paul Clement, the Swansea manager, bemoaned Andre Ayew’s failure to capitalise after catching Per Mertesacker in possession just before half time, Petr Cech saving his shot.

“It was a big chance,” he said. “Two-nil at half-time and it’s a different situation.

“We played well in the first half but they have so many talented offensive players that you have to stay focused for the whole game.

“Their first goal was a bit lucky – the ball was bouncing around. I was more disappointed with the second. We didn’t get the details right, we were too open.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.