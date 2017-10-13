Chess

‘Ridiculous’: Viswanathan Anand hits back at those gunning for his retirement

The former world champion, who recently finished joint-second in Isle of Man Championship, said the constant questions over retirement drive him crazy.

by 
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

Viswanathan Anand is not a man of many words, but in a freewheeling interview with Chess.com, the Indian great spoke about his celebrity status, how the constant question of retirement drives him crazy and how he stays focused despite all that.

Talking to Luis Fernández Siles from Spain, where he lived for almost 15 years, Anand was forthcoming about his storied career and how much he has learned from the game.

Unlike many athletes, Anand doesn’t mind being recognised on the streets of his country and stopped by fans. “Well, I am frequently recognized, but it doesn’t cause me any trouble, it doesn’t bother me or anything, I even think it’s flattering. It’s nice, I can’t say I don’t like it. If people know you and they appreciate what you do, it’s a good thing,” he said.

Talking about questions over his retirement, Anand, who recently finished joint-second in Isle of Man Championship, was bit more vociferous. Clarifying that his comment after a poor run was blown up, he said the contestant hounding was ridiculous.

“I’ve been getting that question for the last three or four years, and well, the first time they ask it’s legitimate, it’s a perfectly normal question, and I answered it. I was at a low moment then and I said something like ‘I don’t know... I have to think about it...’ Basically, I didn’t firmly reject it.

“But afterwards I started getting that question a thousand times, they haven’t read my answer to that question in the previous interview... And that starts bothering me and there’s a point in which it doesn’t even make sense to answer because the next question will be, again, ‘When will you retire?’, and it drives you crazy... And if they don’t listen to your answer that means it’s not a question, but rather they want to write their article and it’s an easy topic so they include it... something like that.

“And this time, at the World Cup, it clearly wasn’t my best result, but it’s not a reason to retire either. Also, I don’t see how it has anything to do with that... If I like playing, then I’ll play. What do my results have to do with my wish to play? So yes, it’s quite ridiculous,” the 47-year-old told Chess.com.

However, he insisted that there was no dip in motivation to play. “I try to evolve and learn from other people’s work methods, and I always try to learn new things. The brain switches off if it becomes too bored, that is the problem. You must always look for new things to learn,” the chess great said.

Talking about his personal favourite game from his glittering career, he picked a game from 2013. “The game that always comes to mind is a Slav I played against Aronian at Tata Steel in Wijk aan Zee in 2013. I have other good games but, if I had to choose one, it would be that one,” Anand was quoted as saying.

Read the full interview here

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.