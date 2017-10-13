Stat attack: Kohli becomes fastest to reach 9000 ODI runs and more records broken in Kanpur

India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma led India’s charge with record-breaking centuries as the hosts posted a mammoth 338-run target for New Zealand to chase in the third and decisive one-day international in Kanpur on Sunday.

Kohli smashed 113 runs and shared a 230-run stand with Rohit Sharma (147). Not only did the pair break down the Kiwi bowling attack that had looked menacing in the first two ODIs, it did so while breaking a number of records along the way.

Kohli became the sixth Indian to complete 9000 ODI runs. Kohli got to the landmark in the 37th over.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had reached the milestone last year while other Indians who have done so are Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Overall, Kohli, who played his 194th innings on Sunday, has become the 19th batsman to breach the 9000-run mark, making him the fastest to get there.

Earlier in the series, the Indian captain had surpassed Australian great Ricky Ponting in the list of most ODI hundreds with his 31st ton.

Tendulkar tops the list with 49 hundreds and he is also the leading run-getter in the format.

A look at all the numbers:

A look at all the numbers:



Most ODI runs, 100s as captain in a calendar year

Fastest to 5000 Intl runs as captain

Fastest to 9000 ODI runs#INDvNZ — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 29, 2017

9000 runs for Virat Kohli in ODIs. He is the quickest to do so in just 194 innings!#IndvNZ — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 29, 2017

Most International runs in 2017:



2000* Kohli @ 58.82

1988 Amla @ 49.70

1855 Root @ 63.96

1709 FDP @ 53.40

1610 QDK @ 44.72#IndvsNZ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 29, 2017

Most 200-stands by a pair in ODIs:

4 Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli

3 Ganguly - Tendulkar

3 Gambhir - Kohli

3 Tharanga- J'wardene#IndvNZ — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 29, 2017

Virat Kohli 1425* runs in 2017 - the most runs by an ODI captain in a single calendar year!

Prev: Ricky Ponting 1424 runs in 2007#IndvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 29, 2017

Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score six centuries as a captain in a calendar year in ODI cricket. #INDvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 29, 2017

Least innings to 5000 runs as a captain in int'l cricket:

93 Virat Kohli

109 Michael Clarke

110 AB de Villiers

112 Greg Chappell#IndvNZ — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 29, 2017

1000 ODI runs for Rohit Sharma in 2017. Only the 2nd after Virat Kohli (1385*) to do so this year.#IndvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 29, 2017

Fastest to 9000 ODI runs:



194 Kohli

205 ABD

228 Ganguly

235 Tendulkar

239 Lara#IndvsnZ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 29, 2017

Fastest to....ODI runs for India:

1K: Kohli/Dhawan

2K: Dhawan

3K: Dhawan

4K: Kohli

5K: Kohli

6K: Kohli

7K: Kohli

8K: Kohli

9K: Kohli#IndvNZ — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 29, 2017

1384* runs for Kohli in ODIs this year - the most for him in a calendar year and the most by an India batsman in last 10 years. #IndvNZ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 29, 2017

Most 100s in international cricket for India:

100 Sachin Tendulkar

49* VIRAT KOHLI

48 Rahul Dravid

38 Sourav Ganguly / V Sehwag#INDvNZ — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 29, 2017