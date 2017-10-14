Stat attack: Kohli becomes fastest to reach 9000 ODI runs and more records broken in Kanpur

India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma led India’s charge with record-breaking centuries as the hosts posted a mammoth 338-run target for New Zealand to chase in the third and decisive one-day international in Kanpur on Sunday.
Kohli smashed 113 runs and shared a 230-run stand with Rohit Sharma (147). Not only did the pair break down the Kiwi bowling attack that had looked menacing in the first two ODIs, it did so while breaking a number of records along the way.
Kohli became the sixth Indian to complete 9000 ODI runs. Kohli got to the landmark in the 37th over.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni had reached the milestone last year while other Indians who have done so are Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin.
Overall, Kohli, who played his 194th innings on Sunday, has become the 19th batsman to breach the 9000-run mark, making him the fastest to get there.
Earlier in the series, the Indian captain had surpassed Australian great Ricky Ponting in the list of most ODI hundreds with his 31st ton.
Tendulkar tops the list with 49 hundreds and he is also the leading run-getter in the format.
A look at all the numbers: