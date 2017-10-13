Indian athletes skipping nationals to be barred from participating in trials for international meets

Athletes skipping national championships will be barred from participating in selection trials for international meets, the Athletics Federation of India has decided after a deliberation over the issue at their Annual General Meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.
It was also approved at the AGM that AFI should hold National Championships of 400m and Javelin Throw events for both men and women. The general house concluded the move would help increase the pool of talent in these two events.
The general body also approved the Qualification Guidelines for Commonwealth Games to be held in Gold Coast, Australia and Asian Games to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia next year. The house also approved the 2018 Annual Calendar of AFI which is designed keeping in mind the CWG and Asiad 2018. Qualifying standards for all the National-level meets were also passed.
In another development, Pondicherry, Manipur and Nagaland state athletics federations were suspended for being non-active, while Punjab Athletics Association was also handed over a three-month suspension for skipping the two-day AGM.
The general body also unanimously passed a resolution directing Maharashtra Athletics Association to hold fresh elections within a month for remaining absent from the AGM and poor functioning of the federation affecting development of athletics in Maharashtra.
However, young athletes from these districts will be allowed to participate in the National Inter-District Junior Athletics meet, to be held in Vizag in late November.