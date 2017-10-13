indian cricket

BCCI’s Committee of Administrators to discuss anti-doping policy in meet on November 3

World Anti-Doping Agency had asked the Sports Ministry to direct the Board of Control for Cricket in India to allow Nada to test Indian cricketers.

by 
AFP

The BCCI brass will soon have a meeting to chalk out a plan to deal with mounting pressure from the National Anti-Doping Agency (Nada) that wants Virat Kohli and Co under its ambit.

The issue is set to come up for discussion when the Committee of Administrators (COA) meet in Mumbai on November 3.

However, the Indian cricket’s governing body is unlikely to budge from its current stand as most members believe that trying to get a Virat Kohli or Mahendra Singh Dhoni sign the ‘whereabouts clause’ is one of the main reasons behind Nada wanting BCCI to come under its wing.

The clause dictates that select athletes provide information about their location to either the International Sport Federation or National Anti-Doping Organization (Nada in this case). The names are then included in the respective registered testing pool as part of these top elite athletes’ anti-doping responsibilities.

BCCI is not a signatory to the Nada code and has hired Sweden’s International Drug Testing Management (IDTM) for testing work and is likely to continue with it.

Earlier this week, The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) had written to the Sports Ministry and ICC asking it to direct BCCI to follow the Nada code.

“BCCI is not a signatory to Nada code and therefore under no compulsion to release our cricketers for the dope test,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying. “We are under ICC, which is Wada compliant. At ICC events, our cricketers are tested by Wada. But since we are not a National Sports Federation (NSF), we are under no obligation to become Nada signatory.”

On Saturday, Rahul Bhatnagar, secretary, ministry of youth affairs and sports, had told the Indian Express that they had ordered Nada director general Naveen Agarwal to conduct dope tests during cricket tournaments - international and domestic.

On Sunday, though, Bhatnagar refused to reassert the ministry’s intentions, only stating that Wada had complained about non-compliance in cricket, but refused to divulge any other details. “I don’t have anything to add to that,” he told PTI.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has so far refused to comment on the issue.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
