TENNIS

Caroline Wozniacki ends jinx against Venus Williams to clinch her first WTA Finals title

The Dane had won just one set from seven harrowing defeats to Williams but she turned the tables with a 6-4, 6-4 victory in 89 minutes in Singapore.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP

Former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki ended her career-long jinx against Venus Williams in spectacular style to lift the WTA Finals trophy for the first time on Sunday.

The Dane had won just one set from seven harrowing defeats to Williams but she turned the tables with a 6-4, 6-4 victory in 89 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Wozniacki had some nervy moments after 37-year-old Williams, the tournament’s oldest ever finalist, clawed her way back from 0-5 down in the second set.

But she kept her cool to seal victory with a backhand down the line, throwing her racquet into the air and holding her hands to her face in disbelief.

“I am so happy I managed to win in the end,” Wozniacki said. “Eight is my lucky number. If I was going to beat her (Williams) once in my career, it had to be today.

“It is really sweet, I couldn’t be happier right now.”

Wozniacki has been in brilliant, aggressive form in Singapore, beating Elina Svitolina and Simona Halep at the group stage and Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals.

After an even start, she seized control of the final by breaking four straight times across the sets to lead 5-0 in the second set.

But with the title in her sights, Wozniacki was unable to serve it out in the seventh game and the ninth, when Williams produced an astounding crosscourt winner to win her fourth straight game.

But Wozniacki finally triumphed in the 10th game with her backhand winner to celebrate in style.

Williams, 37, looked increasingly weary as the match wore on after playing a gruelling, three-set semi-final against Caroline Garcia on Saturday.

Contrasting styles

In a contrast of styles, counter-puncher Wozniacki tried to extend the rallies while her big-hitting opponent attempted to shorten points through sheer power and rushes to the net.

Wozniacki broke three times in the first set and took a one-set lead when Williams played a loose service game at 4-5 down – just she second set she had ever conceded to the Dane.

Wozniacki, in her first WTA Finals since 2014, flourished in Singapore, with a tough three-set defeat to Caroline Garcia her only slip-up.

It completed a stellar comeback season for the two-time Grand Slam finalist, who endured an injury-marred 2016 and finished ranked number 19, her lowest position since 2007.

Williams was denied a 50th career triumph and first for the year, having finished runner-up at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. She will remain the world number five after playing in her first WTA Finals since 2009.

Earlier, world No 3 pairing Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova won the WTA Finals doubles title on debut with a 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 comeback victory over Kiki Bertens and Johanna Larsson.

