International Cricket

South Africa’s David Miller smashes fastest century in T20I cricket

Miller, who was dropped on nought, smacked 101 not out off 36 balls, reaching his century off 35 deliveries.

by 
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP

David Miller thrashed the fastest century in Twenty20 international cricket as South Africa posted 224 for four in the second and final Twenty20 international against Bangladesh at Senwes Park on Sunday.

Miller, who was dropped on nought, smacked 101 not out off 36 balls, reaching his century off 35 deliveries. He hit nine sixes, including five off successive balls from Mohammad Saifuddin, and seven fours.

“I was pretty scratchy to begin with,” he admitted to SuperSport television as he left the field. “But towards the back end it came out quite sweet.”

The left-hander’s innings could have ended off the second ball he faced as he gloved an attempted pull off Rubel Hossain. Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim dived to his right and appeared to have caught the ball but lost control as he landed on the ground.

Miller shared a 79-run fourth wicket partnership off 41 balls with Hashim Amla, who made 85 off 51 balls with 11 fours and a six.

Bangladesh, seeking to end a poor tour on a high note, made a good start, restricting South Africa to 37 for two in the first five overs. Captain Shakib Al Hasan opened the bowling and sent down all his four overs in one spell, taking two for 22.

But his teammates could not sustain the pressure in the face of Miller’s onslaught. His five successive sixes came off the first five balls of the 19th over off Saifuddin after the 20-year-old medium-pacer had bowled impressively in his first three overs, taking the wickets of AB de Villiers and Amla and only conceding 22 runs.

The previous fastest T20 international century was made off 45 balls by fellow South African Richard Levi against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2011/12.

Miller was only the fourth South African to hit a century in 100 T20 internationals.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.