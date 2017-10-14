Badminton

‘I just want to enjoy playing’: K Srikanth is not thinking about world No 1 ranking

The 24-year-old is set to reach a career-high ranking of world No 2 following his French Open Superseries triumph.

by 
Thomas Samson/AFP


Kidambi Srikanth is on an incredible roll after winning his fourth Superseries title of 2017 and second successive one, as he beat Japan’s Kento Nishimoto in the final of the French Open on Sunday.

Srikanth was elevated to world No 4 earlier this week after clinching his third Superseries title at the Denmark Open last Sunday. Following his French Open triumph, he is likely to rise above the legendary Lin Dan and Son Wan Ho to to second in the world next week.

However, Srikanth isn’t thinking about the rankings and just wants to ensure he is enjoying his game. “Definitely it will be good to be there [at world No 1] but I’m not really thinking of it now,” he told reporters in Paris after the final. “I don’t have any tournaments to defend anywhere so I don’t really want to push myself for the ranking. It’s just to enjoy playing.”

The 24-year-old said he was happy with how the last couple of weeks have gone, in which he played and won 10 matches in the space of 12 days to lift two Superseries titles.

‘Surprised a little bit’

Srikanth admitted he himself was “surprised a little bit” that he had managed to pull off back-to-back Superseries title wins for the second time this year and credited his performance to “the way we have been training in the last nine to 10 months”.

The wins in Denmark and France didn’t come easy. Srikanth had to play three tough three-game matches on the way – against current world No 1 Viktor Axelsen, world No 6 Shi Yuqi and his compatriot HS Prannoy, ranked 12th.

In fact, Srikanth came back from a game down to win all those three matches, and the Guntur lad admitted there was a bit of luck involved. “There were some close matches and I feel I was a bit lucky pulling out [wins],” he said.

The final on Sunday against Nishimoto, however, was a straightforward affair, with Srikanth coming off a 21-14, 21-13 winner. Srikanth said he did not underestimate his opponent, who had reached the final after coming through the qualifiers.

“[Nishimoto] played really well throughout this week,” Srikanth said. “He came from qualifying and played Lee Chong Wei in the first round. He beat [Anders] Antonsen, who had beaten Chen Long, in the semi-final, so I knew it would be a tough match. In the end I am very happy and satisfied with the way I played.”

Srikanth added that he wanted to ensure he did not repeat the mistakes he had made in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, when he allowed his opponents to take the initiative. “In the semis and quarters I felt I really started slow, so I wanted to start off a little better than what I did before. [Nishimoto] is an aggressive, attacking player so I didn’t really want to give him the chance. That really worked for me.”

Srikanth’s incredible run this year ensures he is in pole position for the season-ending Superseries Finals in Dubai. Asked if he would take a break until then, Srikanth said he would take a decision after consulting with coach P Gopichand.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.