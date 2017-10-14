International Cricket

David Miller’s record century helps South Africa rout Bangladesh by 83 runs in 2nd T20I

The Proteas blazed their way to 224/4 before the visitors were bowled out for 141.

David Miller smashed the fastest century in Twenty20 International cricket as South Africa outclassed Bangladesh by 83 runs in the second and final match at Senwes Park on Sunday. Miller’s 35-ball hundred propelled South Africa to 224/4 before Bangladesh were bowled out for 141, completing a clean-sweep for the Proteas in two Tests, three One-day Internationals and two T20I.

It was an extraordinary innings by Miller. Dropped on nought, he admitted: “I felt pretty scratchy to be honest. In the first ten balls I could have been out twice.” He had only scored 18 runs off 14 balls, then came an assault which yielded 82 runs off 21 balls to get to his century. “Once I hit one or two I decided to keep going,” he said. The previous fastest T20 International century was made off 45 balls by fellow South African Richard Levi against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2011-’12.

Five of Miller’s nine sixes came off the first five balls of the 19th over, bowled by promising all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who had dismissed AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla and conceded only 22 runs in his first three overs. Miller said he felt the rare feat of six sixes in an over was possible. “I got to the fourth one and thought I might as well go for it. The fifth one came out nicely.”

Saifuddin pushed the last ball of his over wide of the off stump and Miller mistimed it for a single. “Looking back I probably could have hit six off six,” said Miller. The left-hander’s innings could have ended off the second ball he faced as he gloved an attempted pull off Rubel Hossain. Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim dived to his right and appeared to have caught the ball but lost control as he landed on the ground.

Miller shared a 79-run fourth wicket partnership off 41 balls with Hashim Amla, who made 85 off 51 balls with 11 fours and a six. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan admitted it had been a poor tour for his team. “Today was a reflection of the series. We need to learn a lot from this. We have been terrific for the last two years at home but now it is time to get better overseas.”

Bangladesh made a good start, restricting South Africa to 37 for two in the first five overs. Shakib opened the bowling and sent down all his four overs in one spell, taking two for 22. But his teammates could not sustain the pressure in the face of Miller’s onslaught. Bangladesh scored 17 runs off the first over, bowled by Beuran Hendricks. But Imrul Kayes was run out in the second over and the tourists never threatened again. Miller was only the fourth South African to hit a century in 100 T20 internationals.

Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.