indian cricket

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli are the most devastating one-two punch in cricket

If Rohit won’t get you, Kohli will but it is when batting together that they are at their deadliest.

by 
BCCI/Sportzpics

It took one a little longer to come along than the other but now that they are both here, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are simply unstoppable. For the first two ODIs in the series, New Zealand’s new ball bowlers seemed to have their number – in a sense, Rohit struggled against swing and seam while Kohli’s runs did not have their usual belligerent feel against an accurate attack.

But all that changed in the third ODI at Kanpur. Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan got through the first six overs. ‘Got through’ being an accurate term because the Kiwi bowlers were making good use of the movement available and if anything, their sole failing was the one boundary ball that they bowled in almost every over. It helped release the pressure.

So even as Kohli walked in to bat at the fall of Dhawan’s wicket, he knew that it wouldn’t be easy to begin with. Still, as the partnership formed, there was a sense of inevitability that seems to accompany each Rohit and Kohli partnership these days. *If* they don’t run themselves out, then the chances of getting one of them cheaply seem to be decreasing with every passing game.

“I’ve played here now a few times and I understand the nature of the wicket, so unless you make a mistake you’re not going to get out. The most important thing about my batting today was the partnership. [I didn’t play a risk-taking shot until] I got to a hundred. I was playing my natural game,” Rohit said after the match.

“The loose balls that I got, I was trying to put them away. We rotated the strike really well. We got those odd boundaries and then yes, once you get to a hundred, you’re set, you’re seeing the ball well, you know exactly what the bowlers are doing, so I was just trying to go as long as possible,” he added.

Their 230-run partnership was their fourth stand over 200 runs in ODIs – the most in this form of cricket. With it, they have now surpassed the pairs of Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly, Kohli-Gautam Gambhir and Upul Tharanga-Mahela Jayawardene, who have three double century stands to their names.

Over the last two years, the Kohli-Rohit jugalbandi has hit a purple patch. Both have over a 1000 runs in 2017 already and it’s only getting better.

Last two years

Kohli: 36 matches, 36 innings, 9 NO, 2199 runs, HI 154*, ave 81.44, SR 99.41, 9 100s, 11 50s

Rohit: 28 mts, 28 inngs, 3 NO, 1640 runs, HI 171*, ave 65.60, SR 95.79, 7 100s, 7 50s

When batting first:

Rohit in 1st match innings: 11 mts, 11 inngs, 1 NO, 846 runs, HI 171*, ave 84.60
Kohli in 1st match innings: 15 mts, 15 inngs, 2 NO, 1008 runs, HI 13, ave 77.53

When batting second:

Rohit in 2nd match innings: 17 mts, 17 inngs, 2 NO, 794 runs, HI 125, ave 52.93
Kohli in 2nd match innings: 21 mts, 21 inngs, 7 NO, 1191 runs, HI 154*, ave 85.07

There is a bit of a drop-off in the averages when Rohit bats second but even with that, the average is a pretty solid 52.93. Kohli’s numbers don’t need any telling but they show just why he is widely acknowledged as the world’s best ODI batsman.

The true damage, though, is done when they bat together. Their batting styles compliment each other well – both can play strokes all around the wicket, have no obvious weakness once they get settled in the middle and are hard to bog down. It means the runs keep coming at a steady pace and when they decide to up a gear, they are both capable of making absolutely good deliveries look like pure rubbish.

“Generally, when we are batting together, we don’t have to say much because we both understand where the game is going, have a good understanding of the situation and are thinking about what is best for the team. If we play our games, we know the team will benefit. We both like to score big runs and bat long,” said Kohli after the game.

When batting together...

In the early part of his career, Rohit batted in a lot of different positions and that seemed to throw him off a little. He was in and out of the squad too. Still, a look at their career partnership numbers shows that they are pretty difficult to stop when they get going.

Career numbers for Rohit-Kohli: 61 mts, 4 NO, 3413 runs, HI 230, ave 59.87, 12 100s, 9 50s

The career numbers of some of the other current top partnerships of the game show that they are clearly among the best:

HM Amla, Q de Kock: 78 mts, 2 NO, 3754 runs, HI 282*, ave 49.39, 10 100s, 13 50s
S Dhawan, RG Sharma: 68 mts, 1 NO, 3093 runs, HI 178, ave 46.16, 11 100s, 9 50s
HM Amla, AB de Villiers: 43 mts, 2 NO, 3091 runs, HI 238, ave 75.39, 12 100s, 8 50s
LRPL Taylor, KS Williamson: 50 mts, 2 NO, 2756 runs, HI 206, ave 57.41, 11 100s, 10 50s

Still if you think, the career numbers are impressive then it is worth looking at their numbers over the last two years.

Over the last 2 years: 17 innings, 1 NO, 1393 runs, HI 230, ave 86.93, 5 100s, 4 50s

An average of 86 when they get together is pretty incredible and it represents a huge jump over their career stand average which shows that they are still getting better. It also essentially means if you don’t get them quickly, you can be pretty sure they will finish the match off.

In this period, they have scored runs not just in the subcontinent but also in Australia and England. And that raises hopes that these stands aren’t just part of a spectacular home run. Rather, they have a much more permanent feel to them just the way the partnerships between Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar (the most successful partnership of all time) did.

SC Ganguly, SR Tendulkar: 176 mts, 3 NO, 8227 runs, HI 258, ave 47.55, 26 100s, 29 50s

Now, if they can continue to do that... we are witnessing the making of something that will be described in the coming years as truly legendary.

All numbers courtesy: ESPNCricinfo

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.