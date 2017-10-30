TENNIS

Roger Federer’s win in Basel over del Potro was down to his incredible resilience

The top seed fought back from a set down to beat Juan Martin del Potro and clinch his 8th Basel victory, 7th trophy of 2017 and 95th career title.

Roger Federer has lost only four matches in 2017.

Admittedly, his 49 matches are far fewer than that of Rafael Nadal 75 or Alexander Zverev, who has played 79, with two tournaments to go in the calendar year. But losing just four of 49 matches still means an incredible win rate of 92.4%.

On Sunday, playing his 13th final at Swiss Indoors, his home tournament, the top seed came close to losing his fifth match of the year. But in his uncharacteristically characteristic way, the only thing standing between Federer and defeat was his incredible resilience.

Playing Juan Martin del Potro, who has beaten him in Basel finals twice before, Federer did something he doesn’t often have to, especially this season – grind out a win. His 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 win in a two and a half hour long match was a lesson in workmanship as he fought back to claim his eighth title in Basel, ATP World Tour-leading seventh title of 2017 and the 95th title of his career. It was his first success against the Argentine at home, having lost in both 2012 and 2013.

Federer was probably not 100% in the final – pulling out of the Paris Masters after the final suggests so – nor was del Potro, playing his fourth straight week on the circuit. But two battled it out tooth and nail, serve and forehand, in a match that bordered on attritional warfare.

Before the final, Federer had lost only one set this week. Two weeks back, en route his Shanghai Masters title, he had played just one three-setter, against del Potro again. This is the kind of fluency Federer has enjoyed this season. In the limited tournaments he has played, he had breezed through (The US Open notwithstanding.)

But on Sunday, Federer showed that while he may not enjoy it as much, he can wear down the opposition and grind out results, when his own game is not in top-flight. The World No 2 committed an unusual 40 unforced errors, in a series of long shots and failed drops and five double faults. In fact, his frustration at his gratuitous number of errors was evident. At one point, after a misplaced net shot, he just bent over the net in a long-suffering gesture. But as he done repeatedly, he found just enough strength to whip a cross-court pass just wide or place a volley just short.

Three-set struggle

The top seed started the match by breaking in the very first game. But he was promptly broken back – a pattern that would continue for most of the match. In a tightly-contested set, Federer couldn’t close it serving at 5-4 and then squandered a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker to go a set down.

After the tiebreak, as del Potro won six straight points including one after a stunning 23-shot rally, it looked like the Basel trend would continue. But the world No 2 clawed back in the second set with gritty holds and finally broke in the last game to draw level. Even as the crowd cheered and Federer fist-pumped, there was still very little to choose between the two, who were even wearing similar Nike kits.

And then Federer went a break down to start the decider. This could be it, in a match that was touching the 120-minute mark, this was a tipping point. But cheered by the local crowd, the Swiss then called on some long-held reserve of fuel and stepped on the pedal to break back and blaze his way to four straight games.

From then on, it was a smooth ride as he clinched the championship point and raised his arms in celebration, as a distraught del Potro buried his face in his hands. He would rue the result in a match where all he ever did wrong was go an extra break down in the decider, send the one-odd shot long, lose his focus for a bit. But only that one inch is enough for someone like Federer to break through.

“You’ve been playing great tennis this year. You are in fantastic shape, it’s unbelievable,” del Potro said to Federer after the match. “I would love to be at your age in the same form, but I don’t think so.”

There has been enough and more talk on that form at that age. But 36 years is not the noteworthy number after his latest triumph, it’s 95. With this trophy, Federer is second in the list of most Open Era titles, behind only Jimmy Connors at 109. For someone not chasing records, that seems like a nice target to aim at.

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

