Premier League

Jamie Vardy gives new manager Claude Puel perfect start as Leicester beat Everton 2-0

The rampant hosts were at their counter-attacking best on Sunday.

EPL

Jamie Vardy gave Claude Puel the perfect start to his Leicester City reign on Sunday as the former Premier League champions returned to their counter-attacking best, brushing aside managerless Everton 2-0. In a throwback to their 2015-’16 title-winning season, Leicester caused problems for the visitors from the start, breaking with pace and purpose as Demarai Gray proved a real handful for the struggling Merseyside team.

Despite a poor start to the season that cost Craig Shakespeare his job, Leicester’s third win of the campaign lifts them to the relative safety of 11th in the table while Everton, who parted company with Ronald Koeman earlier this week, are mired in the relegation zone. “I was impressed with my players,” said Leicester boss Claude Puel. “It was a very good first half and there were good combinations between the players for the first goal. It was more difficult in the second half because Everton are good. But I saw a team with a good attitude and good structure and solidarity.

“I want to say thanks to our fantastic fans for their warm welcome. It was a day that was perfect but it’s just the beginning I hope of something.” The home side took the lead in the 18th minute following a surging run by Gray, who picked up the ball deep in his own half, skipped past a couple of challenges and raced over the halfway line before releasing Riyad Mahrez on the right. Mahrez crossed for Vardy to blast into the roof of the net, sending the King Power Stadium into raptures.

The rampant hosts were 2-0 up 11 minutes later when Jonjo Kenny sliced Gray’s effort from the left into the far corner of his own net past the helpless Jordan Pickford. It initially appeared to be an own goal but was awarded to Gray – who has struggled to pin down a first-team place – following a review.

On Saturday, Manchester City won their eighth consecutive Premier League match to maintain their five-point lead over rivals Manchester United. Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring side beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2 away from home, after a late Anthony Martial goal was enough for United to edge third-placed Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, there were wins for Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool as the ‘Big Six’ began to flex their muscles, now occupying the top six places in the table.

