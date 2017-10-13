New Zealand in India

New Zealand’s middle-order was something of a highlight throughout, says Kane Williamson

The Kiwi skipper singled out praise for Tom Latham adapting to the middle-order with ease.

by 
IANS

A narrow loss in the series decider against India is a hard pill to swallow but New Zealand captain Kane Williamson chose to look ahead, singling out the performance of Tom Latham-led middle-order at the end of a closely-fought contest. “There were lessons throughout the series, there always are when you play the best in the world. To perform the way we did in first game (in Mumbai) was our best performance of the tour so far, this one could have been the best but it was not to be on the day,” Williamson said, after his team’s six-run loss in the high-scoring series decider at Green Park on Sunday.

“However, there were a lot of good signs. Our middle-order with the bat was something of a highlight throughout this series. Particularly Tom Latham, from opening the batting to coming into the middle-order, taking that role, adopting it like he has and batting so beautifully, it was a great sign for us,” said the skipper.

Williamson also praised his bowlers, “I thought the bowlers stuck at it really well. They were able to restrict a lot of the time and put a little bit of pressure despite the very good batting unit that India have.”

New Zealand had faltered at the final hurdle in 2016 too, losing the five-match series in India 2-3. The Black Caps, though, were almost there before nerves got the better of them in the final five overs. New Zealand ended with 331/7 in response to India’s 337/6, which was the highest total at Green Park.

‘Hard to swallow’

Image courtesy: IANS
Image courtesy: IANS

Williamson acknowledged that it was a missed opportunity. “I mean, naturally you look back at a game, to lose by six runs, having come so close in a big run chase, is frustrating, disappointing, but if you sit back and look at the work that was put in that batting innings to get so close, it is a really promising thing for this batting unit,” he said. “Yeah, it is hard to swallow, another decider here on India. I think we put in some good performances, but you have got to be at your best when you play this Indian team, especially at home.”

The 27-year-old also defended his decision to bowl first on what panned out to be a batting paradise. “Yeah. It was good. I mean if you bowl first, you don’t want the opposition to get 337, but it was a very good surface and a very fast outfield. After the start that India got, the way we pulled it back in the last 10 overs was a good effort,” he said.

“The way the ball swung early, you are never far away from taking some early wickets, but India are a very good batting unit and they played very well. To restrict them was a good effort, the dew later in the evening was helpful, but you to move on, learn from that. I thought guys executed their roles really well. It came down to one or two deliveries.”

New Zealand will now play a three-match Twenty20 International series beginning in Delhi on Wednesday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.