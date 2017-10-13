New Zealand in India

‘We have the two best death bowlers’: Rohit Sharma lauds Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar

The India opener heaped praise on the pace duo snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat in Kanpur.

Vipin Pawar/BCCI/SPORTZPICS

India batsman Rohit Sharma hailed pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the world’s best death bowlers, highlighting that the duo have contributed significantly to the recent limited-overs success of the team.

While Kumar proved expensive in the series decider against New Zealand, Bumrah bowled brilliantly in the finishing stages to restrict the visitors to 331/7 in response to India’s 337. New Zealand, needing 30 off the last 18 balls with five wickets in hand, were on course for a famous series win before Bumrah dashed their hopes with a match-winning spell on Sunday at Kanpur.

Rohit, who smashed 147 and stitched a record breaking 230-run stand with captain Virat Kohli at Green Park, said India could not have won seven bilateral One-day International series in a row without Kumar and Bumrah. “I think we have the two best death bowlers. If you look at the last series against Australia, the way they have bowled, you have to praise them a lot. Because if you look at Australia’s batting, with their power hitting, those were the two bowlers who got us back most of the time,” Rohit said.

“Even in this match there was so much dew – the ball was wet – so, to be able to defend on that kind of wicket, with two set batsmen: We are talking about two best death bowlers in world currently. On this wicket, in these conditions, 35 required in four overs, it should have been made easily. It’s only because of these two that we could pull the game back.”

Australia captain Steve Smith too, had rated Bumrah and Kumar among the best in the business. India outplayed Australia 4-1 but were stretched to the limit by a spirited New Zealand, who failed to win the big moments despite competing hard.

The most important thing was the partnership [with Kohli]

Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma cracked a 230-run stand for the second wicket | Image courtesy: Vipin Pawar/BCCI/SPORTZPICS
Asked to compare the team’s performance in the series, Rohit said both the contests his team won were equally tough. “There are no easy wins. Yes, even when we played against Australia, they tested us a number of times, and we responded well to the situations and won games,” Rohit said. “Against New Zealand, the first game in Mumbai I thought we did not put enough runs on the board. Scoring 280 on a Wankhede wicket was never going to be an easy task to defend. But again, [in] the last two games, we showed a lot of character; we came back from tough situations. That is the hallmark of this team,” he added.

The 30-year-old opined that his side’s bowlers have delivered under pressure consistently in the recent past. “We knew that it was not going to be that easy because there was a lot of dew on the field. But our bowlers did exceptionally well to come back every now and then. Whenever they are put under pressure, they know how to come back. It has happened many times now – It’s good for the team going forward. If you can respond to these situations really well, as a team you are only going to grow,” he said.

Like Bumrah, Rohit too rose to the occasion in a must win match after failing to make a big score in the previous two matches. Rohit struck his 15th ODI hundred, his second in as many matches at this venue after the 150 he made against South Africa two years ago.

The Mumbai batsman was satisfied with his effort. “I started off I started off very cautiously because I understand the threat of Time Southee and Trent Boult with the new ball. And once the shine of the ball was gone, it was about me not making mistakes and getting out.

I have played here a few times now and I understand the nature of the wicket. So unless you make a mistake, you are not going to get out. And the most important thing about my batting was the partnership. Because once you get stuck in the partnership, it’s always difficult [for the bowlers],” he said.

He revealed that he consulted assistant coach Sanjay Bangar after the failure in Mumbai and Pune. “I did not make any mental change. There will be failures at times. It does not mean you need to change a whole lot. You need to focus on little things. I was trying to do that. Watching my videos, talking to our batting coaches,” Rohit said. “I like to follow my routine, which is to just understand the nature of the wicket and what shots you need to play.

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.