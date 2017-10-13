‘We have the two best death bowlers’: Rohit Sharma lauds Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar

India batsman Rohit Sharma hailed pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the world’s best death bowlers, highlighting that the duo have contributed significantly to the recent limited-overs success of the team.

While Kumar proved expensive in the series decider against New Zealand, Bumrah bowled brilliantly in the finishing stages to restrict the visitors to 331/7 in response to India’s 337. New Zealand, needing 30 off the last 18 balls with five wickets in hand, were on course for a famous series win before Bumrah dashed their hopes with a match-winning spell on Sunday at Kanpur.

Rohit, who smashed 147 and stitched a record breaking 230-run stand with captain Virat Kohli at Green Park, said India could not have won seven bilateral One-day International series in a row without Kumar and Bumrah. “I think we have the two best death bowlers. If you look at the last series against Australia, the way they have bowled, you have to praise them a lot. Because if you look at Australia’s batting, with their power hitting, those were the two bowlers who got us back most of the time,” Rohit said.

“Even in this match there was so much dew – the ball was wet – so, to be able to defend on that kind of wicket, with two set batsmen: We are talking about two best death bowlers in world currently. On this wicket, in these conditions, 35 required in four overs, it should have been made easily. It’s only because of these two that we could pull the game back.”

Australia captain Steve Smith too, had rated Bumrah and Kumar among the best in the business. India outplayed Australia 4-1 but were stretched to the limit by a spirited New Zealand, who failed to win the big moments despite competing hard.

The most important thing was the partnership [with Kohli]

Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma cracked a 230-run stand for the second wicket | Image courtesy: Vipin Pawar/BCCI/SPORTZPICS

Asked to compare the team’s performance in the series, Rohit said both the contests his team won were equally tough. “There are no easy wins. Yes, even when we played against Australia, they tested us a number of times, and we responded well to the situations and won games,” Rohit said. “Against New Zealand, the first game in Mumbai I thought we did not put enough runs on the board. Scoring 280 on a Wankhede wicket was never going to be an easy task to defend. But again, [in] the last two games, we showed a lot of character; we came back from tough situations. That is the hallmark of this team,” he added.

The 30-year-old opined that his side’s bowlers have delivered under pressure consistently in the recent past. “We knew that it was not going to be that easy because there was a lot of dew on the field. But our bowlers did exceptionally well to come back every now and then. Whenever they are put under pressure, they know how to come back. It has happened many times now – It’s good for the team going forward. If you can respond to these situations really well, as a team you are only going to grow,” he said.

Like Bumrah, Rohit too rose to the occasion in a must win match after failing to make a big score in the previous two matches. Rohit struck his 15th ODI hundred, his second in as many matches at this venue after the 150 he made against South Africa two years ago.

The Mumbai batsman was satisfied with his effort. “I started off I started off very cautiously because I understand the threat of Time Southee and Trent Boult with the new ball. And once the shine of the ball was gone, it was about me not making mistakes and getting out.

I have played here a few times now and I understand the nature of the wicket. So unless you make a mistake, you are not going to get out. And the most important thing about my batting was the partnership. Because once you get stuck in the partnership, it’s always difficult [for the bowlers],” he said.

He revealed that he consulted assistant coach Sanjay Bangar after the failure in Mumbai and Pune. “I did not make any mental change. There will be failures at times. It does not mean you need to change a whole lot. You need to focus on little things. I was trying to do that. Watching my videos, talking to our batting coaches,” Rohit said. “I like to follow my routine, which is to just understand the nature of the wicket and what shots you need to play.