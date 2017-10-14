Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj reclaim top spots in latest ICC ODI batting rankings
The India captain overtook South Africa’s AB de Villiers to surge to the summit after a gap of just 10 days.
Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj reclaimed the top spot in the ICC One-day International batting rankings for men and women respectively on Monday.
Kohli saw a jump after smashing his sixth ton of the year as India’s men’s cricket team clinched a series win over New Zealand. The India skipper, who cracked a 106-ball 113 in Kanpur, dislodged South Africa’s AB de Villiers as he surged to the top after a gap of just 10 days.
Kohli was the highest run-getter in the New Zealand series, accumulating 263 in three matches. On Sunday, the 28-year-old smashed his 32nd ODI century as India wrapped up their seventh straight bilateral series win. Kohli, along with opener Rohit Sharma, pieced together a massive 230-run stand at Kanpur, becoming the first batting pair to share four double century ODI partnerships.
Kohli, who also tops the Twenty20 International batting charts, also became the fastest batsman to reach 9,000 ODI runs.
Meanwhile, Raj also moved up one place to occupy the number one spot. Ellyse Perry of Australia and Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand also jumped one place each to be at second and third spots while Meg Lanning of Australia has dropped from first to fourth after missing the series against England due to injury.
Mithali has 753 points, while Perry and Satterthwaite are on 725 and 720 points respectively.