Pro Kabaddi may be popular but team sponsors are still keeping their purse strings tight

The league is second only to the IPL in terms of television reach but brands still don’t seem to value its franchises a lot.

IANS

The Pro Kabaddi league’s fifth season ended on Saturday with Patna Pirates beating Gujarat Fortunegiants 55-38 to lift their third straight title.

The encounter in Chennai brought to an end the league’s longest ever season, spanning over 13 weeks in which as many as 138 matches of kabaddi were played. That’s almost 11 matches per week.

Even before the fifth season started, there were reports that the sponsorship revenue for Pro Kabaddi has risen 320% compared to the previous year, while the number of advertisers have jumped three-fold.

Star had signed up nine sponsors for season five, including title sponsor Vivo, who came on board for a five-year deal worth Rs 300 crore. According to industry estimates, the channel’s other television sponsors for season five paid anywhere between Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore to be associated with the league.

However, down at the franchise level, things are a bit different. While the number of sponsors – principal and associate – per franchise varied between five and as many as 14, the value of the deal would have been far lesser compared with the league, according to industry experts.

A principal sponsor of a kabaddi franchise, one that would have had its logo on the team’s jersey, would have paid anywhere between Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore for the season, according to industry estimates. That’s up to Rs 15 lakh per match.

Compare this with the Indian Super League, whose television reach was lower than Pro Kabaddi last year, but a sponsor would still pay anywhere between Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore for a season. That’s Rs 30 lakh to Rs 60 lakh per match. Over in the IPL, it can go up to Rs 20 crore for the season, or Rs 1.3 crore per match.

The above figures are industry estimates
Supratik Sen, CEO of the U-Mumba franchise, believes there is a bias in the industry against kabaddi. “People will put money on anything else but kabaddi,” he said. “If I’m asking a brand for the same amount it paid to an ISL team for lesser television ratings, then why wouldn’t you put it in Pro Kabaddi?

“If I had to compare the TV time that U-Mumba was on air – for three months and 22 games a season – vis-à-vis the IPL and ISL (14 matches per season), we are not even getting one-fifth of what teams in those leagues receive for jersey sponsorship,” he added.

Not aspirational enough

According to industry experts, kabaddi’s basic problem is that, in simple words, it is not cricket. “We’ve tried to sell kabaddi with various levels of success but it’s not something that excites marketers unless you are a pan-Indian mass brand,” said Indranil Das Blah, founding partner at Kwan Entertainment and Marketing Solutions.

“While the numbers are decent in kabaddi, the fact is that as a brand if you want to reach the masses you need to go to cricket, which gets you a lot of visibility. You may be paying slightly higher [for cricket sponsorship] but you are reaching out to a much larger audience.”

Brands are also looking for a sport that is “aspirational”, added Blah. An aspirational product or sport in marketing parlance is one that a large segment of the brand’s exposure audience wishes to consume.

“This is why your target audience will be young adults in metro cities,” he said. “Once they start using your products, it starts to trickle down to the masses and it’s aspirational. This is why the ISL clubs also do better. They don’t have the TV numbers but football is an aspirational sport.

“Kabaddi works well in smaller towns and cities where your numbers are coming from but it struggles with brands because it is not associated with being cool or aspirational.”

No appointment viewing

Another problem with associating with Pro Kabaddi is that the league has still not secured appointment viewing, according to Tuhin Mishra, managing director and co-founder of sports marketing and management firm Baseline Ventures. Appointment viewing is when a viewer switches on a particular channel at a particular time to watch a particular show or, in this case, sporting league.

“Pro Kabaddi does not have the appointment viewing that an IPL attracts,” said Mishra. “You may come across Pro Kabaddi while surfing channels, but it’s not that I’m actually looking forward to watching a Patna Pirates vs U-Mumba. And that translates with the sponsors, who are always looking at cost versus return.”

The other parallel that most brand managers will draw is that tying up with an IPL team not only gets them time with the players but also their imaging rights. According to industry estimates, for about Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, brands can get image rights of two-to-three top stars of an IPL team, which they can use on their packaging.

“That will draw a lot more eyeballs than spending a crore for being the main sponsor of a kabaddi team,” said Blah, “because images of kabaddi players won’t work as well as Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni.”

Kabaddi is not associated with being cool or aspirational by brands (Image: PTI)
One of the reasons why ISL teams also do well in sponsorship is that a lot of teams package their celebrity owners such as Ranbir Kapoor and John Abraham with their image rights.

“When we sell Mumbai City FC, we are also selling imagery of Ranbir Kapoor to an extent,” said Blah, who is also the CEO of the ISL franchise. “If a brand pays enough and comes on the front, we may even give them half a day with Ranbir, along with the players. That is so much more value than having just the kabaddi players.”

While Pro Kabaddi also has celebrity owners such as Sachin Tendulkar and Abhishek Bachchan, they aren’t as involved

Lack of media assets

How is Star, then, doing so much better when it comes to sponsorship for the same sport and league? Blah believes this is down to the fact that brands only care about FCT, or the free commercial time that is made available by the broadcaster for advertising their product.

“When you tie up with a team as a sponsor, you don’t get the kind of media assets as you do with a central deal,” said Blah. “You don’t get FCT, you don’t get any ad spots. I don’t think Indian brands understand the value of logo presence on jerseys. They will value a deal on the basis of the FCTs they are getting.”

However, both Blah and Mishra believe Pro Kabaddi has got its fundamentals right and that brands will, sooner or later, start paying decent money for team sponsorships.

“There are three-to-four factors that show a sports league is doing well,” said Blah. “You need world-class quality action, the world’s best players, great television coverage and decent infrastructure. Pro Kabaddi has got all of that.”

The only thing left is for brands to realise that sports sponsorships go beyond ad spots, which is something the market is still learning, he added.

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.