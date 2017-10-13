International Cricket

Cremer’s late strike keeps West Indies in check after Zimbabwe are bowled out 326

The leg-spinner removed Brathwaite for 32 to send the visitors to stumps on 78/1.

by 
Zimbabwe Cricket via Twitter

Zimbabwe legspinner Graeme Cremer struck late on day two to end a turgid opening stand and keep the West Indies in check in the second Test at Queens Sports Club on Monday.

A grinding partnership of 76 in almost 47 overs between Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell had given the West Indies a solid base in their reply to Zimbabwe’s 326 all out, before Cremer removed Brathwaite for 32 to send the visitors to stumps on 78/1.

“There are a lot of runs in that wicket,” said West Indian fast bowler Kemar Roach. “The new ball hasn’t been doing much - no major bounce or seam movement.

“Once the guys settle and put their heads down to bat, I think we’ll be fine.”

Powell closed the day unbeaten on 43, while nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo was yet to get off the mark.

While the second half of the day was attritional, the first half had been entertaining as Hamilton Masakadza turned his unbeaten 101 from Sunday into 147, and Sikandar Raza scored a battling 80.

With the pair extending their partnership for the fifth wicket to 90, Zimbabwe’s total moved along from an overnight 169 for four to 246 for four before the West Indies struck three times in quick succession.

Masakadza top-edged a delivery from legspinner Bishoo and was caught by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, before Malcolm Waller and Regis Chakabva both departed cheaply, with Chakabva becoming Bishoo’s 100th Test dismissal.

From 267 for seven Raza stabilised the innings alongside captain Cremer, but the West Indies took the second new ball after lunch and needed just 55 deliveries to wrap up the tail.

Raza was caught at second slip off the bowling of Shannon Gabriel, while Cremer was run out and debutant Tendai Chisoro was trapped lbw by Roach, who finished with figures of 3 for 44.

In reply, Brathwaite and Powell ended a run of 18 innings without a fifty partnership as they took the patient approach to batting on a slow, turning surface.

They cautiously guided their side through the first 16 overs to reach tea on 25 without loss, then added just 51 runs in the next 31 overs.

Offspinner Raza bowled his 13 overs for just 10 runs as the West Indies at times ground to a halt, giving Zimbabwe confidence that a couple of quick strikes on the third morning will put them back in charge of a game that they must win to earn a share of the series.

“Considering the number of overs we’ve bowled, the run rate is a bit slow, even for Test cricket,” said left-arm spinner Chisoro.

“So if you add two wickets onto that score, it’s a different ball game.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.