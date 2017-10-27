la liga

Lack of squad depth, misfiring Ronaldo, complacency: What's gone wrong for Real Madrid?

Zinedine Zidane’s men trail leaders Barcelona by 8 points and they have never overturned that big a deficit to win La Liga.

by 
JOSEP LAGO / AFP

Following a shock 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted Girona, European champions Real Madrid’s La Liga title challenge is fading fast as they trail leaders Barcelona by eight points.

Real have never overturned that big a deficit to win La Liga and are also four points back on a revitalised Valencia.

Here, AFP Sports looks at what has gone wrong for Madrid just a few months on from winning four trophies (Champions League, La Liga, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup) in four months.

Squad shortages

As rampant inflation engulfed the transfer market, Madrid were praised for their prudence in the summer as they made a 75 million euro ($90 million) profit.

However, in letting Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez, Pepe and Danilo go, Real are now being accused of resting on their laurels.

The club continued their policy of recruiting the best young talent in Spain in Dani Ceballos and Theo Hernandez, whilst Jesus Vallejo, Marcos Llorente and Borja Mayoral returned from loan spells.

That bet on the future may work out in the long-term, but Real’s lack of depth at centre-back, right-back and centre-forward has been exposed, three positions where Morata, Pepe and Danilo bolstered a deep squad last season.

Lack of late shows

Flat form from Madrid through the Autumn months is nothing new. Indeed there is little difference in the level of Real’s performances from this time last season.

Madrid often cruise through the early part of the campaign to save their energies for the business end of the season.

However, unlike last year, Madrid aren’t bailing themselves out of poor displays with late goals to keep themselves in the title race.

Nine times Zinedine Zidane’s men salvaged points in the last 10 minutes of La Liga games last season.

In the current campaign, only Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner at Getafe has snatched victory late on, whilst they conceded in the 93rd minute themselves to lose at home to Real Betis last month.

Tiredness tells

That lack of late rallies is undoubtedly related to fatigue after a relentless last 12 months.

On top of winning four trophies earlier in the year, Madrid also flew to Japan to win the Club World Cup last December and embarked of a gruelling four-match pre-season tour across the United States.

“In Girona there was a lack of energy,” former Real player, coach and sporting director Jorge Valdano told Onda Cero radio on Sunday.

Success breeds complacency

Zidane couldn’t be accused of taking Girona lightly as he named his strongest available team, including nine of the side that started June’s Champions League final.

However, Real took their foot off the gas after Isco fired them into an early lead in Catalonia.

“We lacked a bit of attitude, we allowed them to come back very easily,” admitted Isco.

“We need to play better and work harder,” added midfielder Casemiro. “Madrid are always obliged to win.”

Misfiring Ronaldo

In his previous eight seasons with Real, Ronaldo’s goal tally after 10 La Liga games read: 5; 11; 10; 11; 8; 17; 8 and 5.

Entering November, Ronaldo has just one league goal this season, in part caused by missing the first four Liga games of the campaign through suspension.

Yet, even since his return, one goal from a total of 40 shots in five games means the Portuguese – recently crowned as Fifa’s player of the year for 2017 – has the lowest shot conversation rate in Europe’s top five leagues.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.