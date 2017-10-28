la liga

Lack of squad depth, misfiring Ronaldo, complacency: What's gone wrong for Real Madrid?

Zinedine Zidane’s men trail leaders Barcelona by 8 points and they have never overturned that big a deficit to win La Liga.

Following a shock 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted Girona, European champions Real Madrid’s La Liga title challenge is fading fast as they trail leaders Barcelona by eight points.

Real have never overturned that big a deficit to win La Liga and are also four points back on a revitalised Valencia.

Here, AFP Sports looks at what has gone wrong for Madrid just a few months on from winning four trophies (Champions League, La Liga, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup) in four months.

Squad shortages

As rampant inflation engulfed the transfer market, Madrid were praised for their prudence in the summer as they made a 75 million euro ($90 million) profit.

However, in letting Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez, Pepe and Danilo go, Real are now being accused of resting on their laurels.

The club continued their policy of recruiting the best young talent in Spain in Dani Ceballos and Theo Hernandez, whilst Jesus Vallejo, Marcos Llorente and Borja Mayoral returned from loan spells.

That bet on the future may work out in the long-term, but Real’s lack of depth at centre-back, right-back and centre-forward has been exposed, three positions where Morata, Pepe and Danilo bolstered a deep squad last season.

Lack of late shows

Flat form from Madrid through the Autumn months is nothing new. Indeed there is little difference in the level of Real’s performances from this time last season.

Madrid often cruise through the early part of the campaign to save their energies for the business end of the season.

However, unlike last year, Madrid aren’t bailing themselves out of poor displays with late goals to keep themselves in the title race.

Nine times Zinedine Zidane’s men salvaged points in the last 10 minutes of La Liga games last season.

In the current campaign, only Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner at Getafe has snatched victory late on, whilst they conceded in the 93rd minute themselves to lose at home to Real Betis last month.

Tiredness tells

That lack of late rallies is undoubtedly related to fatigue after a relentless last 12 months.

On top of winning four trophies earlier in the year, Madrid also flew to Japan to win the Club World Cup last December and embarked of a gruelling four-match pre-season tour across the United States.

“In Girona there was a lack of energy,” former Real player, coach and sporting director Jorge Valdano told Onda Cero radio on Sunday.

Success breeds complacency

Zidane couldn’t be accused of taking Girona lightly as he named his strongest available team, including nine of the side that started June’s Champions League final.

However, Real took their foot off the gas after Isco fired them into an early lead in Catalonia.

“We lacked a bit of attitude, we allowed them to come back very easily,” admitted Isco.

“We need to play better and work harder,” added midfielder Casemiro. “Madrid are always obliged to win.”

Misfiring Ronaldo

In his previous eight seasons with Real, Ronaldo’s goal tally after 10 La Liga games read: 5; 11; 10; 11; 8; 17; 8 and 5.

Entering November, Ronaldo has just one league goal this season, in part caused by missing the first four Liga games of the campaign through suspension.

Yet, even since his return, one goal from a total of 40 shots in five games means the Portuguese – recently crowned as Fifa’s player of the year for 2017 – has the lowest shot conversation rate in Europe’s top five leagues.

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

