I would sign a 10-year contract: Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata denies finding London ‘stressful’

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has dismissed suggestions he finds life in London “too stressful”, saying he would sign for ten years with the English Premier League champions if offered.

The 25-year-old – who signed a club record £58 million deal from Real Madrid in the close season – was quoted in Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday as saying he missed playing for former Italian club Juventus.

But the Spanish international insisted it was simply a problem with communication. “I have a problem with this interview. I’m very happy in London with my wife,” said Morata ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League showdown with Roma.

“When I say it’s a stressful city it’s only because of the traffic and lots of people. It’s an incredible city and I really enjoy London.

“If Chelsea proposes 10 years I would sign.”

But Morata conceded that he wanted to return to Spain eventually. “I really like London now but probably in the future when I need to bring my child to school, I would prefer to come back to my country. It’s normal for me to prefer the place where I was born.”

Morata said he had a “very good relationship” with Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, who he also played under at Juventus. “I talk a lot with Antonio and he likes to work hard and me too. Tactically he is one of the best coaches in the world,” he said.

“Every day I improve a bit and it’s good for my future.”

Back from a hamstring injury, Morata set up Eden Hazard’s winner in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth Sunday and said he is “100 percent fit”. “In the last few games I wasn’t in the best physical form, now I’m better.”

Morata had a successful two-year spell with Juventus, winning back-to-back Serie A titles and reaching the Champions League final.

He returns on Tuesday to the Stadio Olimpico, where he scored the winner in the 2016 Coppa Italia final against AC Milan. “It’s always a pleasure to come back to Italy. I like this country but now we’re here to get the three points,” he added. “Against Roma I have never scored before. I’ll try to do it tomorrow [on Tuesday].”

Italian Conte said he was satisfied Morata was settling into life at his new club. “I know where he lives with his wife. It’s the same building I lived, it’s a lovely place,” he said. “Every time I spoke to him he said he’s happy. Last season I was alone without my family and when you have to work with a lot of pressure it’s good to have a family with you.

It’s a fantastic experience for Alvaro, me and for every player who decide to have this experience in a very tough league.”