New Zealand in India

India vs New Zealand: Nehra in focus, hosts look to stem dismal T20I record against Kiwis

The encounter at Feroz Shah Kotla will mark the final game in the left-armer’s career.

Surjeet Yadav/IANS

Ashish Nehra running into bowl one last time at a place where it all began will form the sub plot as India aim to better their abysmal T20 record against New Zealand in the three-match series, starting in Delhi on Wednesday.

The opening match at the Feroz Shah Kotla will be Nehra’s last game in competitive cricket and India would look to bid a befitting farewell to the seamer, whose career has been punctuated by debilitating injuries and astounding comebacks.

It is appropriate that the 38-year-old will be hanging up his boots in front of his home crowd and nothing would be sweeter than an Indian win against a team that has been a thorn in their flesh in this format.

India have so far lost all their matches against New Zealand with the fifth and the final one taking place at the World T20 in 2016. For a team that has stormed its way to the top of world cricket with emphatic wins over Australia, England and Sri Lanka, among others, this piece of statistic certainly sticks out like a sore thumb.

That aside, India have been on a roll. Having emerged a 2-1 winner in a keenly-contested preceding One-day International series against the same opponents, India are riding an all-time high.

With an in-form team at their disposal, India will fancy their chances of improving their record against the Kiwis.

Besides Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni, who has a better record against the Kiwis among Indian players, will look to shoulder the batting responsibility.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya adds to the team’s strength and the New Zealanders would be wary of him. In bowling, India will look to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah for breakthroughs with the new ball as well as in the death overs.

With his match-turning effort on Sunday, Bumrah showed why he is widely considered as the best death bowler in the world. Though he went for 92 in his 10-over spell in Kanpur, Bhuvneshwar has normally been a bowler captain Kohli could turn to.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be high on confidence after his crucial two-wicket burst at Green Park. Kuldeep Yadav may feature in the playing XI after being confined to the bench recently. Then there is Nehra, who will pull down the curtains on an 18-year journey, and he must be hoping for that perfect ending.

Against the likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner, it will take some doing.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Ashish Nehra (only for first game), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

