Jasprit Bumrah tops T20I bowling rankings, Virat Kohli remains No 1 batsman
The India pacer pipped Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim to clinch top spot.
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah climbed to the number one spot in the latest Twenty20 International rankings, released by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday.
India, who are currently ranked fifth in the shortest format of the game, could go as high as second if they beat New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match series starting in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Bumrah, who attained a career-best third position in the One-Day International rankings that were announced on Monday, has regained the T20I top spot after Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim slipped one place.
India captain Virat Kohli, who on Monday edged out South Africa’s AB de Villiers to claim the top ranking in ODIs, also goes into the New Zealand series as the top-ranked batsman in the format.
A series win for India against the Kiwis will see Pakistan climb to the rankings summit. New Zealand are currently the top-ranked side in T20Is with 125 points but Pakistan have closed in to within one point after securing a 3-0 win against Sri Lanka recently.
India are placed fifth at 116 points and can scale up to the second position with a 3-0 whitewash, which will take them to 122 points. If that happens, New Zealand will slip to 114 points and the fifth position, whereas Pakistan will top the table with 124 points under their belt.
Even a 2-1 series win for India will be enough for Pakistan to move to the top as Kane Williamson’s side will lose four points in such a scenario.