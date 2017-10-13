Data check: Who is the best ODI opener over the last five years?

Since Rohit Sharma’s blistering 147 in the last One Day International against New Zealand, it’s been up for debate who is the best opener in recent history.
Arguably, Sharma’s mid-career renaissance has had a lot to do with him batting lower down the order. Since regularly opening the batting in 2012, he’s scored over 4,000 runs, the third highest among opening batsman in the same period.
Going by runs alone, Hashim Amla and Tilakratne Dilshan are way ahead of Sharma. Dilshan only retired a year ago and is still ahead of the Indian opener, while Amla has left every other batsmen in his wake closing in on 5,000 runs.
However, both Dilshan and Amla have played over a hundred games in this period giving them more of an opportunity to score. Sharma has closed the deficit with perhaps one of the most enviable averages among openers.
He averages over 56 with a strike rate of nearly 91 since 2012. By most measures, Sharma is far ahead of the competition. Amla is at a formidable average of 49.87 with a strike rate a shade under 88.
Sharma is exceptionally aggressive when he gets his eye in. He has hit more sixes than any other opener during this period with 127. His closest competitor is Martin Guptill who has cleared the boundary 104 times since January 2012. Even Warner, a devastating opener in his own right has hit little over half of Sharma’s tally with about 65 sixes.
This fact is particularly noticeable when comparing the top ten run getters over the last five years. All of them seem to prefer getting their runs by scoring boundaries. It’s a safer approach to hit the ball on the ground, but it could be argued that Sharma has played a good chunk of his cricket in the subcontinent, and does have the opportunity to clear shorter boundaries in Indian stadiums.
It’s also important to note where these openers have been playing their cricket. For the majority of his ODI career since 2012, Amla has played away from home. Only one in three matches have been in South Africa, which perhaps tips the balance towards the opener who excels at playing in inhospitable conditions.
Over the same period, Sharma has played majority of his matches in the Indian subcontinent - conditions that are favourable for his batting style. His two highest scores of 209 and 264 have both been in India.
David Warner, the closest contender to Amla and Sharma is almost right down the middle. He’s played a nearly an equal number of matches at home and abroad.
It’s really between Amla and Sharma at the moment. Both will be all-time great ODI openers. The South African’s real gift is his ability to play in almost any condition, which perhaps makes him the safer choice as an opener despite Sharma’s incredible average. But to the Indian opener’s credit, he can take the game away from the first ball and has, arguably, one of the best ODI batting line ups in the world as his supporting cast.
Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India
Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.
Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.
In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.
According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:
Attitudinal barriers
In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.
Lack of healthcare services
The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.
Economic burden
The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.
After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.
APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.
We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.
— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.
In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.
To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.
