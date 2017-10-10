Champions League

Invincible Manchester City looks to seal knockout stage with trip to Napoli

Guardiola’s free-scoring side have won 13 games in a row in all competitions and are unbeaten in their past 21 outings

by 
Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Pep Guardiola takes his swaggering Manchester City side to the home of Italian league leaders Napoli on Wednesday knowing a win will guarantee qualification for the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare.

City, unbeaten this season, notched an eighth straight Premier League win on Saturday that keeps them five points clear of nearest challengers Manchester United. Guardiola’s free-scoring side have won 13 games in a row in all competitions and are unbeaten in their past 21 outings – two new club records.

They are riding high at the top of Champions League Group F with three wins from three, knowing victory against Napoli would see them qualify for the knockout round. But Guardiola remains wary of the Neapolitans – third in the group behind City and Shakhtar Donetsk – with Belgian Dries Mertens catching the eye up front this season.

“We need one more win to qualify but we are going to the team that are leading Serie A and everybody knows the type of football they play in their own stadium so it’s going to be very difficult,” said the City boss. “But it’s a great opportunity for us to book our place and we’re going to try our best to do it.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggested City’s Premier League dominance is such that they could be champions by January, a suggestion Guardiola has brushed aside. “Definitely,” he said when asked if it was unrealistic. “You are English – from a long time ago, did you see a champion in January? Me neither.”

The Spaniard – who campaigned for independence for his native Catalonia – is targeting a third Champions League trophy wins in 2009 and 2011 at the helm of Barcelona. He failed to progress beyond the semi-finals during his three-year spell at Bayern Munich.

But Maurizio Sarri’s side have been similarly dominant in Italy this season, where they are unbeaten in 11 league games – including 10 wins – as they chase a first Serie A title since the golden days of Diego Maradona in 1990.

‘Nice position’

Sarri’s side lost 2-1 at the Etihad two weeks ago after falling to Shakhtar by the same scoreline last month. “We know if we go to Napoli and win then we’ll have qualified,” said Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. “That would be a nice position for us to be in and then hopefully we can get another good result against Arsenal on Sunday and put some pressure on the rest of the teams. It’s important just to get qualified and not about thinking about what it might mean, whether we could get a rest in the remaining group matches. If we are qualified, that is done. We might then have to think about finishing first or whatever but we know if we get a point or win we are qualified and so that’s our target.”

The Belgian believes both sides will show signs of fatigue after a tough campaign, with City having played 16 games this season and Napoli 12. “We try to rest whenever there’s an opportunity and make sure we are fresh,” he said. “For a lot of teams, it’s very hard. It’s almost November. The amount of games we’ve played and have to play is massive and there could be another 40 or 50 to go so we know what the task ahead is but we have a big squad and we can cope with the demands.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.