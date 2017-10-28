indian cricket

‘Virender Sehwag only Indian to score triple ton in Tests’: DDCA goofs up, forgets Karun Nair’s feat

Authorities failed to consider Nair’s 303* against England as they feted Sehwag with a gate named after him.

In a major faux pas, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday omitted the feat of India’s latest triple centurion Karun Nair, as it listed achievements of former India opener Virender Sehwag during the unveiling of a gate named after him at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

The gate, named “Virender Sehwag Gate”, is adorned with a picture of Sehwag with the message “Legends are forever”. The opener’s key achievements are listed in a column next to it. The DDCA, though, messed up the facts and referred to Sehwag as the “only Indian batsman to score a triple hundred in Test matches.”

Currently, India has two cricketers to have scored triple centuries in Test cricket - Sehwag and Nair, who achieved the feat with an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai earlier this year.

Despite the goof up, the function went off smoothly with the legendary cricketer taking the opportunity to thank his peers and reflecting on the many years he spent training and playing at the famous venue.

“It is a great honour and today we have a gate named after a cricketer but later we can have dressing room, stands and other things named after cricketers,” Sehwag said. “It’s a good thing and positive move from DDCA. I had a wish that whenever such a function happens, we should call all the cricketers who have represented Delhi and India.”

“Any young cricketer will get motivated reading the name. Virender Sehwag played here as a kid and when he left there is a gate named after him so if I can also play for U-19, U-16, U-23 or Ranji for Delhi and then represent India, then a gate, stand or something will be after my name,” he added.

