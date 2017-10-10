Champions League

Layvin Kurzawa nets unlikely hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain thrash Anderlecht 5-0

Marco Verratti and Neymar had scored brilliant first-half goals as Unai Emery’s side sealed their last-16 place.

by 
FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Left-back Layvin Kurzawa was an unlikely hat-trick hero as Paris Saint-Germain destroyed Anderlecht 5-0 on Tuesday and sealed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games to spare.

Marco Verratti and Neymar had scored brilliant first-half goals for the hosts at the Parc des Princes to leave the Belgian side demoralised and with too much to do to turn the game around.

Kurzawa then scored his three goals in the second half and the result, combined with Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win away to Celtic, allowed the French giants to secure their place in the knockout phase for a sixth consecutive season, the essential assured before the start of November.

“We can all be happy. The 5-0 scoreline shows how well we played,” Kurzawa told beIN Sports.

“The hat-trick is thanks to my teammates. I am delighted and the goals will give me confidence.”

Unai Emery’s expensively assembled squad have won all four games in Champions League Group B, scoring 17 goals and conceding none, and can now focus on securing top spot with a home game against Celtic and a trip to Bayern – who are three points behind – still to come.

“We are happy to have qualified which is important, but the main objective in this group is to finish first and we still have work to do,” Emery said.

Anderlecht, in contrast, are yet to register a point or even score a goal in the competition after this latest defeat which followed a 4-0 reverse at home to PSG a fortnight ago.

They are eliminated, although they could still pip Celtic to the consolation of third and a Europa League spot in the New Year.

But their approach to this game was telling, with coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck suggesting that an upcoming domestic league meeting with Club Brugge was his priority.

Neymar beauty

Europe most definitely is a priority for PSG, and Emery resisted any temptation to drop star teenage forward Kylian Mbappe, disappointing in recent matches.

That meant Angel Di Maria had to settle for a place on the bench, with Neymar back in the side after a one-game domestic ban.

The world’s most expensive player almost opened the scoring inside 35 seconds, being denied by goalkeeper Frank Boeckx after Mbappe picked him out.

Otherwise he was wasteful for much of the first half and Boeckx dealt with everything that was thrown at him until Verratti struck on the half-hour mark.

Mbappe picked out the Italian in the penalty box to the left and Verratti cut back onto his right foot to curl a fine shot into the far corner for just his second goal in 40 Champions League appearances.

Dani Alves sliced an effort on the half-volley that grazed the post on its way past before the home side made it 2-0 in stoppage time at the end of the half.

Hardly anything had come off for Neymar until he played a corner from the left short to Julian Draxler, received the return ball and cut inside to curl a brilliant effort beyond Boeckx and in for his 11th goal in 12 games in a PSG shirt.

Neymar then made the third goal in the 52nd minute as his free-kick came back off the post and Kurzawa followed in to convert the rebound.

In the 72nd minute the French international defender scored again, heading in unmarked from an Alves ball across the face of goal for his second of the game.

But Kurzawa, who had never previously scored in the Champions League proper, was not finished there as he completed his hat-trick 12 minutes from time.

An Alves pass was helped on by Edinson Cavani and substitute Di Maria, and Kurzawa, storming forward from left-back, drilled a low left-foot shot into the far corner to complete the rout.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.