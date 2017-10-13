Champions League

Layvin Kurzawa nets unlikely hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain thrash Anderlecht 5-0

Marco Verratti and Neymar had scored brilliant first-half goals as Unai Emery’s side sealed their last-16 place.

FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Left-back Layvin Kurzawa was an unlikely hat-trick hero as Paris Saint-Germain destroyed Anderlecht 5-0 on Tuesday and sealed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games to spare.

Marco Verratti and Neymar had scored brilliant first-half goals for the hosts at the Parc des Princes to leave the Belgian side demoralised and with too much to do to turn the game around.

Kurzawa then scored his three goals in the second half and the result, combined with Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win away to Celtic, allowed the French giants to secure their place in the knockout phase for a sixth consecutive season, the essential assured before the start of November.

“We can all be happy. The 5-0 scoreline shows how well we played,” Kurzawa told beIN Sports.

“The hat-trick is thanks to my teammates. I am delighted and the goals will give me confidence.”

Unai Emery’s expensively assembled squad have won all four games in Champions League Group B, scoring 17 goals and conceding none, and can now focus on securing top spot with a home game against Celtic and a trip to Bayern – who are three points behind – still to come.

“We are happy to have qualified which is important, but the main objective in this group is to finish first and we still have work to do,” Emery said.

Anderlecht, in contrast, are yet to register a point or even score a goal in the competition after this latest defeat which followed a 4-0 reverse at home to PSG a fortnight ago.

They are eliminated, although they could still pip Celtic to the consolation of third and a Europa League spot in the New Year.

But their approach to this game was telling, with coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck suggesting that an upcoming domestic league meeting with Club Brugge was his priority.

Neymar beauty

Europe most definitely is a priority for PSG, and Emery resisted any temptation to drop star teenage forward Kylian Mbappe, disappointing in recent matches.

That meant Angel Di Maria had to settle for a place on the bench, with Neymar back in the side after a one-game domestic ban.

The world’s most expensive player almost opened the scoring inside 35 seconds, being denied by goalkeeper Frank Boeckx after Mbappe picked him out.

Otherwise he was wasteful for much of the first half and Boeckx dealt with everything that was thrown at him until Verratti struck on the half-hour mark.

Mbappe picked out the Italian in the penalty box to the left and Verratti cut back onto his right foot to curl a fine shot into the far corner for just his second goal in 40 Champions League appearances.

Dani Alves sliced an effort on the half-volley that grazed the post on its way past before the home side made it 2-0 in stoppage time at the end of the half.

Hardly anything had come off for Neymar until he played a corner from the left short to Julian Draxler, received the return ball and cut inside to curl a brilliant effort beyond Boeckx and in for his 11th goal in 12 games in a PSG shirt.

Neymar then made the third goal in the 52nd minute as his free-kick came back off the post and Kurzawa followed in to convert the rebound.

In the 72nd minute the French international defender scored again, heading in unmarked from an Alves ball across the face of goal for his second of the game.

But Kurzawa, who had never previously scored in the Champions League proper, was not finished there as he completed his hat-trick 12 minutes from time.

An Alves pass was helped on by Edinson Cavani and substitute Di Maria, and Kurzawa, storming forward from left-back, drilled a low left-foot shot into the far corner to complete the rout.

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.