Atletico Madrid on verge of early Champions League exit after drawing at home to Qarabag

The Azerbaijani champions were down to 10 men but managed to seal a 1-1 draw against the 2014 and 2016 finalists.

JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Atletico Madrid were left staring an embarrassing early Champions League exit in the face after being held 1-1 at home by 10-man Azerbaijani champions Qarabag on Tuesday.

The 2014 and 2016 finalists now need to beat Roma and Chelsea in their last two Group C games and hope other results go in their favour after a paltry return of three points from their opening four games.

“We have to try to beat Roma and then destiny will decide if we deserve to continue or are eliminated,” said Atletico boss Diego Simeone.

Once again Simeone’s men were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal after Michel headed the visitors into the lead five minutes before half-time.

Thomas Partey’s stunning drive from outside the box levelled 11 minutes into the second period and Qarabag had to survive for half an hour a man down after Pedro Henrique saw red.

But Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Nicolas Gaitan fluffed their lines with big chances to leave Atletico on the edge of the European abyss.

“Our calling card was to not concede goals and score the few chances we had. That has turned completely around,” said Atletico captain Gabi.

The Spanish side have now won just once in their last eight games as their debut season at the Wanda Metropolitano is descending into a disaster.

Atletico’s major problem in recent months has been finding the net and their lack of cutting edge was demonstrated as they had most attempts on goal of any side in the Champions League this season (32) for the reward of a solitary goal.

“We have problem with scoring goals and we have to keep insisting to overcome this unfavourable moment,” added Simeone.

The hosts had started on the front foot as Antoine Griezmann’s right-footed volley from the edge of the area forced Ibrahim Sehic into a smart save.

However, despite the vast disparity in budgets between the sides, it was the visitors who looked the more composed side in possession as the first half wore on, drawing whistles from the frustrated home crowd.

“We all know the quality Atletico have and I want to thank my players,” said proud Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov.

“It is the first time we are participating in a competition of this level and we need the experience of these matches.”

Simeone was infuriated when Jakub Rzezniczak was only shown a yellow card for hauling down Gameiro on the edge of the box 10 minutes before half-time.

And the Argentine had even more to be concerned about five minutes later when Michel met Donald Guerrier’s corner flush to send a header into the top corner despite Jan Oblak’s best efforts.

Of the 10 goals Atletico have conceded this season, seven have now come from headers as a former strength of Simeone’s teams has quickly become an alarming weakness.

Buoyed by a half-time dressing down from their coach, Atletico again started the second period at a higher tempo and Gameiro somehow fired wide after Sehic had parried Angel Correa’s initial effort straight back into the heart of the area.

Moments later Atletico could have found themselves 2-0 behind but for a brilliant goal line clearance from Stefan Savic.

That proved to be a turning point as Partey swept Griezmann’s layoff into the top corner on 56 minutes.

Qarabag were then reduced to 10 men just before the hour mark when Henrique was shown a straight red for a dangerous high challenge on Godin.

The Uruguayan defender’s eventful 90 minutes continued as he then saw a powerful header cleared off the line.

Filipe Luis had the best chance to leave the 10 men without a reward when he stabbed wide when clean through.

And Sehic saved Qarabag again in the dying seconds with a brilliant block from Gaitan, while Atletico were also reduced to 10 men when Savic was shown a second yellow.

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.