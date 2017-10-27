India assured of Asian Boxing Championships medal even before throwing a single punch

India are assured of a medal even before throwing a single punch at the Asian Women’s Boxing Championships beginning from next week in Vietnam.

Seema Punia found herself directly in the semi-finals of her 81+ kg category event after the draws were announced, as there are only four boxers in her weight category.

Punia will face Uzbekistan’s Guzal Ismatova in her opening bout on November 7 and is assured of a bronze medal finish even if she loses.

The Asian Women’s Boxing Championships will also mark the return of Olympic bronze-medallist and five-time world champion Mary Kom (48 kg), who will open her campaign on Thursday in Ho Chi Minh. She is a four-time gold-medallist at this event, and will square off against local favourite Diem Thi Trinh Kieu after being denied a bye in the opening round.

Shiksha (54 kg) will open her campaign against Mongolia’s Oyun-Erdene Nergui.

Four-time gold-medallist L Sarita Devi, making her debut in the 64 kg category, got a first-round bye and will face Uzbekistan’s Maftunakhon Melieva in the quarter-finals on November 5. Former world and Asian silver-medallist Saweety Boora (75 kg) was also awarded a bye and moved into the quarter-finals, where she will face China’s Li Qian.

Also getting a bye was Lovelina Borgohain (69 kg), who has been drawn against Mongolia’s Erdenetuya Enkhbaatar in the quarter-finals on November 5.

On Friday, national champion Neeraj will take on Myanmar’s Nally in her opening contest. On the same day, world championships silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57 kg) will square off against Japan’s Kana Kurogi.

Pooja Rani (81 kg) will be up against Yang Xiaoli. Her campaign begins with the quarter-finals and a win will assure her of a medal.

A total 107 boxers from 20 countries are competing in the event where India are placed third in the all-time list, winning 19 gold, 21 silver and 20 bronze.