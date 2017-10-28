indian cricket

Jasprit Bumrah is fabulous, never thought he’ll last long, says Kapil Dev

The India legend said the young pacer had changed his perception about bowlers with awkward actions.

IANS

Legendary Kapil Dev was skeptical about Jasprit Bumrah’s long-term survival in international cricket with such an awkward action, but the former captain on Wednesday said he has been proven wrong by the pacer.

Kapil termed Bumrah a “fabulous” bowler and said the Gujarat pacer has completely changed people’s perception about bowlers with unorthodox action.

“He (Bumrah) is fabulous. When I saw Bumrah for the first time, I thought how would he play with such an awkward action. But this player has changed our thought process,” the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper said on Wednesday during a promotional event in New Delhi.

“And today we feel players with awkward action will play for their country for long,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah bowls with a unique action. File Photo
‘Respect Kohli’s idea of fitness’

A stern advocate of fitness, the legendary all-rounder was full of praise for India skipper Virat Kohli for turning the current team as one of the fittest in world cricket.

“Every captain has his thought process. This captain (Virat Kohli) has brought up an idea of fitness in the team and I think we should respect his decision,” Kapil said.

“You may be very talented but if you can’t take catches and save extra runs for the team, it is of no use. A minimum level of athleticism is required. Yo-Yo test is not something which a player can’t clear.

“I was also very fitness freak and it will be unfair if I don’t stand by it. I feel fitness to zaruri hai (fitness is important). The message that goes to youngsters is that you have to maintain a certain level of fitness. I support Virat in that, “ he said.

‘We all want Pandya to do better’

Kapil backed the Indian team management’s decision to test young Hardik Pandya in different positions in order to develop him as a fine all-rounder.

“The team management knows better. We can have views sitting outside but they know better. We all want Hardik Pandya to do better. Surely, the team management is thinking something good about him,” he said about Hardik, who already has attracted comparisons with Kapil for his exploits in his short, little career.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a a number of changes in playing conditions, which includes restriction on dimensions of the bat, the introduction of player send-offs for misconduct and changes to the Decision Review System among others, on September 28.

Asked Kapil about the new rules, he said: “The changes in the rules are always introduced for the betterment of the game. There should be changes but rules should be modified as well. Only time will tell the impact of the new rules.”

